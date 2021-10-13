Ciro: ‘With corrupted lulopetismo and crude neoliberalism, my relationship is ended’





Presidential Ciro Gomes (PDT) interrupted the truce in the name of Jair Bolsonaro’s impeachment and returned to criticizing Lula, his probable opponent in the 2022 elections.

In an interview with state, the pedetista reinforced that he had cut ties with the former allies and attacked them.

“With corrupted lulopetismo and crude neoliberalism, my relationship is definitively ended”, said Ciro. “Did Bolsonaro happen by chance? No, it was not. What produced Bolsonaro was Mr. Lula’s criminal and corrupt irresponsibility,” he added.

The former governor of Ceará also stated that, in the 2018 elections, if he went to the second round, he would beat the former captain. “I never believed that Bolsonaro would have a chance and I bit my tongue. I would win the Bolsonaro elections. The dominant force in the elections was a revulsion against Lula and the PT, which destroyed the economy and led to corruption at the center of their model’s governance”, he pointed out.

For the pedetista, the current president will hardly be an option for next year’s election. “Bolsonaro will not be in the elections because he does not meet the slightest objective condition to present himself to the people. It is a tragic government that has nothing to show for it”.

“Bolsonaro wants to interrupt the democratic process so that it can continue in power. He knows that in the electoral process he doesn’t have a chance,” he added.

