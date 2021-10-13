cities investigate outbreak that has infected 2,000 people

The State Center for Health Surveillance (Cevs), in Rio Grande do Sul, issued a warning about the occurrence of outbreaks of acute diarrheal disease in 25 cities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. In at least nine of them, cases of norovirus were diagnosed, with more than 2,000 people infected.

The cities with the most confirmed cases are Bento Gonçalves and Santa Cruz do Sul.

The virus causes viral gastroenteritis and symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The main route of transmission is contaminated water, food handled by infected people.

Credit: Courtneyk/istockContaminated water and food can cause infection

To contain the transmission, the main guideline for the population is to consume water only from safe and treated sources, in addition to maintaining hygiene care such as proper hand washing before meals or after using the bathroom.

What is norovirus?

According to Fiocruz, unlike other viruses that cause gastroenteritis (such as rotavirus), norovirus often affects adult individuals and is easily transmitted from person to person.

It is able to stay on objects and surfaces touched by the infected person.

Credit: Meletios Verras/istockRio Grande do Sul investigates cases of norovirus

For a long time, cases of this virus were associated with outbreaks in confined places or in close contact, such as ships, nursing homes, day care centers and hospital environments, for example. However, according to virologists, transmission is now widely distributed and affects people in different places.

Symptoms

Symptoms usually appear between 1 and 2 days after exposure to the virus, but they can even occur on the same day.

In addition to diarrhea, vomiting and stomach pain, some people may develop a fever with chills, headache and tiredness.

There is still no vaccine for this virus. One of the main obstacles to this is the rapid evolution of this pathogen through mutation.

How can I prevent norovirus infection?