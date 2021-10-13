Classrooms are mandatory again in the public and private network of SP from October 18th | São Paulo

2 of 2 BACK TO SCHOOL IN SP: Students sit in separate desks at the Thomaz Rodrigues Alckmin State School, in the Itaim Paulista neighborhood, on the east side of the city of São Paulo, this Wednesday morning (7) — Photo: Werther Santana /Estadão Content

BACK TO SCHOOL IN SP: Students sit in separate desks at the Thomaz Rodrigues Alckmin State School, in the Itaim Paulista neighborhood, on the East Side of the city of São Paulo, this Wednesday morning (7) — Photo: Werther Santana/Estadão Conteúdo