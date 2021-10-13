Classrooms are mandatory again in the public and private network of SP from October 18th | São Paulo

Classroom classes are mandatory again in the public and private network of the state of São Paulo as of next Monday (18th).
The information was released by the Department of Education this Wednesday morning (13).
In the public network, there are about 3.5 million students distributed in more than 5,400 schools throughout the state.
According to the secretariat, the distance between the desks, which had already been reduced from 1.5 meter to 1 meter since August, will no longer be required from November 3rd..
The use of masks by students and staff will remain mandatory for all, as well as the use of alcohol gel in schools and personal protective equipment by teachers and other staff.
More details about the mandatory return will be disclosed by João Doria’s (PSDB) management at a press conference in the early afternoon.
In early August, the state government allowed the return to classroom classes with 100% occupancy, respecting sanitary protocols, which in some units required shifts of groups.
Despite the authorization, sending the student to the classroom was optional for parents.. At the time, city halls also had autonomy to define dates and opening rules.
Starting next week, students will only be able to stop attending schools upon presentation of a medical justification.
In September last year, the state resumed classroom classes during the pandemic, but maintained a limiting percentage of 35% of students enrolled per day.
During the emergency phase, in March of this year, the institutions were only open to care for children in a situation of greater vulnerability and to offer lunch.
In April, schools were freed to receive students again, as long as the maximum capacity was maintained at 35%.
BACK TO SCHOOL IN SP: Students sit in separate desks at the Thomaz Rodrigues Alckmin State School, in the Itaim Paulista neighborhood, on the East Side of the city of São Paulo, this Wednesday morning (7) — Photo: Werther Santana/Estadão Conteúdo