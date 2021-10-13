To owe someone money is a great terror in anyone’s life. Well, if you’ve ever been negative, with a name on the list of credit protection services like SPC and Serasa, you’ve certainly wondered if it’s really true that the name clears after 5 years. The truth is that yes, there is this deadline, but for challenge in court. Let’s explain right here how to keep your name clean after 5 years.

What is having a dirty name?

First, having the name “dirty” is how it is popularly called when the consumer has his name restricted. That is, in the registration of defaulting buyers.

Basically, it is a way that companies can force the payment of a debt. Thus, it takes the registration of the debt in the debtor’s CPF before one of the credit restriction banks operating in Brazil.

That’s right, there are at least three most used banks in the country: Serasa, SPC and SPC/Brazil. So, before granting credit to a person, companies consult these databases to find out the customer’s credit history.

In general, the consultation takes place for the opening of installment plans or financing, either by a bank or by the seller of the product.

Clean name after 5 years is it true or myth?

It is true! According to Brazilian law, as a rule, we have five years of debt generation to collect in court. Thus, if, after this time, it is not paid, we can no longer use legal measures to force payment. For example, the registration in the databases of defaulters.

In summary, after 5 years of debt, the debt record no longer appears in credit systems. Consequently, the score, the customer’s credit note, will be recalculated as if the debt had been paid. IT’S what is called “expired” debt. In practice, it will no longer appear in credit protection registries queries.

However, this period of 5 years only benefits the consumer who was not legally charged. In general, for the costs of the lawsuit, companies only sue defaulting consumers for high-value debts. But, anything can happen.

Does the debt expire after 5 years?

We need to make it clear: debt does not cease to exist! What happens is that after 5 years it is no longer possible for the debit to be registered in the credit protection databases (Serasa, SPC and SPC/Brazil). As well, it is no longer possible for the creditor to file a collection action.

However, the debt will remain internally registered with the creditor. In addition, if the debt is with a financial institution, it will be registered with the Central Bank indefinitely.

How to look up the dirty name

Basically, to find out if your name is dirty you should consult your CPF. Currently, credit systems provide online surveys in their databases, usually free, when you want to have information about your own CPF. In the survey, the debts eventually registered are made available to the consumer and his score.

How to pay off my debt?

If you don’t want to wait for 5 years, and knowing that even with a “clean” name you can continue with restrictions at the Central Bank, for example, you can look for each of the credit protection services and negotiate the debt.

Hence, they all offer the trading field in an online form. It is also beneficial to take advantage of it when collective efforts are made in partnership with trade associations.

