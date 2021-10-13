cock fight generates controversy and PETA asks for removal from the game

The cockfight present in one of the Far Cry 6 minigames generated controversy on social media. Before long, PETA, an association that advocates the ethical treatment of animals, released a statement disapproving of Ubisoft’s choice and calling for the removal of the in-game mode.

Roosters used in cockfighting are equipped with sharp spurs that tear through flesh and bone, causing agonizing and fatal wounds. PETA Latino urges Ubisoft to replace this reprehensible mini game with one that doesn’t glorify cruelty

Alicia Aguayo, senior manager of PETA Latino, in a statement

Image: Disclosure/Ubisoft

In the open and fictional world of Far Cry 6, you can stop to bet on a cockfight, with the right to choose your rooster on a selection screen and face an opponent in a 3D arena, with energy bars and special moves – a parody of fighting games like Street Fighter and Tekken.

The minigame is optional and is not mandatory to complete the game or learn about the Far Cry 6 story. However, there are trophies and achievements when playing the minigame, which may be of interest to anyone who enjoys plating the games.

Image: Disclosure/Ubisoft

Ubisoft stated that “Far Cry 6 is a work of fiction set in Yara, a fictional island in the Caribbean. Many of the optional secondary activities are part of the culture and history of Yara, which was inspired by diverse cultures in Latin America.” .

It is worth remembering that Cuba, the game’s inspiration site, cockfighting is still common despite being considered illegal. Far Cry 6 is available for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

