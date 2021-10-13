Compulsory face-to-face classes in SP: questions and answers | São Paulo

In practice, however, the measure can only be fulfilled in some units from next month, when the distance between the portfolios will no longer be required. This is because many institutions do not have the physical structure to accommodate all students, keeping the distance between them.

The requirement also applies to private schools, but they will still have deadlines set by the Board of Education to adapt.

In the case of the municipal network, cities that have their own education councils follow with autonomy to change their orientation.

Below, the g1 listed the main questions and answers about the change:

Response: In early August, the state government allowed the return to classroom classes with 100% occupancy, respecting sanitary protocols, which in some units required shifts of groups.

Despite the authorization, sending the student to the classroom was optional for parents. At the time, city halls also had autonomy to define dates and opening rules.

How should they work from next Monday, the 18th?

Response: From next week, in the state network, only students who are part of the following groups will be able to stop attending schools in person:

Pregnant and postpartum women

Comorbidities aged 12 and over who have not completed the vaccination course against Covid

Children under 12 who belong to risk groups for Covid and/or more fragile health conditions

Does the change apply to all educational networks?

Response: Yes, the decision is for private and public schools, but it starts to apply on the 18th for the state network.

Private schools will have deadlines and rules determined by the Board of Education.

In addition, cities that have their own municipal council may have another rule, but the municipalities that are regulated by the State Council, which are usually small municipalities in the state, must follow the guidelines established on the São Paulo State Education Council.

Does the obligation also apply to day care centers and higher education?

Response: According to the state secretary of Education, Rossieli Soares, the rules for higher education must be defined by the National Education Council. A meeting will still be held with the agency to define how it will be done in the state’s universities.

In the case of day care centers, the rule must be defined by city halls.

Will the distance between portfolios be maintained?

Response: The distance between the cards will be initially maintained, but will no longer be required from November 3rd.

Does determination apply to all cities or do city halls have autonomy to decide?

Response: Cities that have their own Board of Education will be able to define the rules of return, as is the case in the capital of São Paulo. The others must follow the determination of the state management.

How will this obligation be in schools that do not have the physical structure to receive 100% of students respecting distance?

Response: In these schools, the rotation scheme should be maintained until the beginning of November, when maintenance of the measure will no longer be required.

In private schools where today the system is hybrid, will students have to go to school every day? At all levels of education?

Response: The government directs that the rule be complied with in all education networks, but the criteria and deadlines will be defined by the education council of each municipality.

What happens if a person tests positive in a class? Should other students continue to attend classroom classes?

Response: Government did not clarify the guidance, said the cases are reported to the Health Surveillance, which defines whether the school should remain open, and what action to take in relation to the group.

Should students, teachers and other employees continue to wear a mask?

Response: The use of masks by students and staff remains mandatory for everyone, as well as the use of alcohol gel in schools and personal protective equipment by teachers and other staff.

Vaccination in the state of SP

This Monday (11), the state of SP reached more than 80% of the adult population with a complete vaccination schedule.

According to data from the Vacinometer updated until 7:17 am this Wednesday (13), 66.7 million doses were applied in the state, which represents:

99.37% of the adult population with one dose

80.27% of the adult population with a complete vaccination schedule

82.78% of the total population with one dose

61.55% of the total population with a complete vaccination schedule

In September last year, the state resumed classroom classes during the pandemic, but maintained a limiting percentage of 35% of students enrolled per day.

During the emergency phase, in March of this year, the institutions were only open to care for children in a situation of greater vulnerability and to offer lunch.

In April, schools were freed to receive students again, as long as the maximum capacity was maintained at 35%.

