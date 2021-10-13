Conar asks for a change in conduct for Bruna Marquezine on Instagram

Rio de Janeiro – The National Advertising Self-Regulation Council (Conar) asked to change the conduct of actress Bruna Marquezine when making advertising posts on her Instagram profile, reported columnist Lauro Jardim this Tuesday (12/10).

In July of this year, Bruna published a video (now unavailable) of what would be the “Barquezine”, a gift she claimed to have received as a birthday gift from the Absolut brand vodka. Conar opened an analysis of the case to determine if there was veiled publicity in the post. The artist is a brand ambassador.

When judging the case in its Ethics Council, the agency assessed that there was no warning phrase about alcohol consumption and that it was veiled advertising.

Pernod Ricard Brasil, responsible for the Absolut brand in the country, denied that it was a case of veiled advertising. He claimed it was a gift for the actress, who made the video spontaneously. Bruna stated that she follows the Conar guide for influencers and that the post was spontaneous.

The 7th Chamber of the Council of Ethics of Conar rejected the arguments of the company and the actress. The entity requested that the post be changed to include a warning phrase about alcohol consumption and that it be identified as advertising.

But the video was posted in Bruna’s Instagram stories and, therefore, disappeared after 24 hours, with no chance of modification. Therefore, the decision only served as a precedent. If the actress repeats this behavior, she may suffer a warning.