Confined in ‘The Farm’, Mileide Mihaile pays Children’s Day tribute to her son Yhudy

Before being confined, Mileide left a video recorded in honor of her son, Yhudy

Mileide Mihaile is confined to A Fazenda 13, but before entering the reality of RecordTV, she left a beautiful tribute of Children’s Day to your son, Yudy (10).

Through some videos, the digital influencer wished the heir a great day, as a result of her old relationship with wesley naughty (33). “Son, happy children’s day, love! Mommy loves you so much, I want to say that you are everything to me. You are my treasure, my fortress, the one who inspires me”, she declared.

Mileide also talked about how she misses her son and what he needs to do when the feeling tightens: “Son, if you miss Mom a lot, look to the sky and make sure I’m connected with you, through our heavenly father! We are one. It’s you and me connected forever”, amended.

And, ended: “I love you, I miss you so much, feel my kiss, my hug, be very happy, that soon Mom is there with you to hug you a lot.”

