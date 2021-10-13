Consumers complain of instability in the credit redemption system of the Nota Fiscal Paulista | São Paulo

Consumers are reporting on social networks an instability in the credit redemption system of the Nota Fiscal Paulista (NFP), this Wednesday (13). According to users, both access via the web browser and the mobile application are having problems.

1 of 2 APP of the Nota Fiscal Paulista showing problems connecting to the server — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks APP of the Nota Fiscal Paulista showing problems connecting to the server — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

According to the Department of Finance and Planning, the problem is occurring due to the high demand for simultaneous access to the site, but he claims that its Information Technology department is already working to mitigate the impacts of instability.

“I tried to access the APP of the Nota Fiscal Paulista yesterday and couldn’t. I tried again after an hour and accessed normally,” said a user on social networks.

The NFP page is scheduled for maintenance on October 17 (Sunday), when amounts available and not used within 12 months will be automatically canceled, as provided for in Law 17,293 of 2020, created from a proposed project by Governor João Doria (PSDB).

Due to maintenance, the site will be inaccessible until Tuesday, the 19th. Consumers have until Saturday (16) to redeem the credits already available from the NFP. After this period, it will only be possible to obtain the amounts that were released from October 17, 2020.

Note from the Department of Finance and Planning of SP

Yesterday, 10/12, there was a scheduled interruption in the servers of the Department of Finance and Planning, that is, including the system of the Nota Fiscal Paulista, as stated in a notice published on the main page of the Sefaz-SP Portal on the internet – notice that remained on the page all day.

In any case, as of this Wednesday, 10/13, due to the high demand for simultaneous access, the Nota Fiscal Paulista system may present instability. The Information Technology department of the Department of Finance and Planning is monitoring the system to mitigate any impact to the program participant.

It is important that consumers try to access at other times during the day to alleviate the overload of access, remembering that the redemption of credits from the Nota Fiscal Paulista can be made until 10/16.

2 of 2 Credits from the Paulista Invoice are released in the São Carlos region — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV Credits from the Paulista Invoice are released in the São Carlos region — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV