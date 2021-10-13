Contender Series ep.7: Maria Silva wins but no contract | combat

The Brazilian Maria Silva, the “Black Widow”, defeated the American Kathryn Paprocki by unanimous decision (triple 30-27) in the seventh episode of the Contender Series 2021, this Tuesday, in a very unbalanced fight. However, she didn’t do enough to convince UFC president Dana White to sign her for the event. The boss distributed three contracts, all to fighters who finished their fights.

1 of 4 Maria Silva celebrates victory at Contender Series, but lost UFC contract — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Maria Silva celebrates victory in the Contender Series, but was without a UFC contract — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Maria made the first fight on the card and dominated the end-to-end actions. In the first round, she worked hard with low kicks and, when she could, grabbed her opponent in search of the takedown. Gradually, she gained confidence and landed good punches and kicks at the waistline as well. In the next two rounds, he took down Paprocki multiple times and dominated on the ground, alternating between mount and back. However, the “Black Widow” could not submit – she even risked a rear naked choke “by force” – nor did she knock out on the ground and pound. But came out victorious by unanimous decision (triple 30-27).

– I’m very happy with my performance, I’ve been out of action for two years because of the pandemic, this is just a little bit of my version. Perhaps by signing the contract, they will see an even better version. I was happy with the result, but it could be much better. In the next fights, I’ll show my potential more – promised the Cearense.

2 of 4 Maria Silva (right) lands a kick at Kathryn Paprocki (left) in the Contender Series — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Maria Silva (right) lands a kick at Kathryn Paprocki (left) in the Contender Series — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

She will have to show this potential in other smaller organizations, or perhaps a second chance on Contender. Dana White praised her but said she expected more.

– Maria had an amazing solo game, she did what she wanted against Kathryn, but she (the American) accepted the fight three days in advance and I expected a little more from Maria today. She is 25 years old, is undefeated, has a lot of time to grow up, and I’m sure we’ll see her here soon, but not today – White said.

The contractors for this edition were Russian Viacheslav Borshchev, Englishman Jake Hadley and Slovakian Martin Buday. Borshchev had perhaps the most impressive performance, which made White recommend fans watch the first round again. He went to fight with Chris Duncan willing to put on a show and even gave a “rolling thunder”, a blow in which the athlete practically somersaults and throws the kick from above. But the knockout came in a much simpler move: the left hook, right to Duncan’s chin, at 28s of the second round.

3 of 4 Viecheslav Borshchev (left) risks a “Rolling Thunder” against Chris Duncan (right) at Contender Series — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Viecheslav Borshchev (left) risks a “Rolling Thunder” against Chris Duncan (right) at Contender Series — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Jake Hadley also did well against American Mitch Raposo and submitted him at 3m11s of the second round with a rear naked choke. Despite not having hit the flyweight limit at the weigh-in, Hadley was hired – Dana said there were adverse circumstances that hindered the Englishman and that he would risk signing him because “the boy has talent”. Slovakian Martin Buday impressed with a beating on American Lorenzo Hood, which ended with a knee in the first round.

In the main event, Christian Rodriguez had a very technical duel against Reyes Cortez and won by unanimous decision of the judges. Rodriguez, however, didn’t hit the weight the day before, getting 455g over the bantamweight limit, and White said that mistake cost him his contract.

Contender Series 2021 Episode 7 Complete Results:

Christian Rodriguez defeated Reyes Cortez by unanimous decision (triple 30-27)

Martin Buday defeated Lorenzo Hood by TKO at 4m56s of R1

Jake Hadley beat Mitch Raposo by submission at 3m11s of R2

Viacheslav Borshchev defeated Chris Duncan by KO at 28s in R2

Maria Silva defeated Kathryn Paprocki by unanimous decision (triple 30-27)