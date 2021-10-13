Corinthians and Brahma promote action to reward fans when the team plays with race

In January of that year, Corinthians announced a new partnership with Brahma. The intention was to bring initiatives that valued Fiel’s relationship with the club. This Wednesday, the two parties announced an action to reward fans, the “Term Zé Maria”. The promotional video had the former player as the main star – watch below.

The novelty works as follows: with each demonstration of delivery on the field – which can be a fight for the last ball, a cart, a uniform dirty with mud or grass, an attempt to score until the last minute – the Faithful wins. With a poll on Twitter at the end of the matches, Brahma will measure the satisfaction of the fans, who will have to register on the promotion’s website to compete for exclusive experiences and club products – Click here to register.

The action “Termo Zé Maria” has matches selected to take place. The first is this Wednesday, against Fluminense. Including, Timão’s uniform will bring a commemorative patch of the action. In addition, fans will have the chance to win autographed shirts, visits to the CT, autographed balls, retro team shirts and a brand brewer. With each new game contemplated, the fans will be informed about the details through social networks.

The protagonist of the action and the club’s idol, Zé Maria, told about the news and highlighted the importance that race has in Corinthians’ history.

“Being the symbol of race in the club’s history is one of my greatest career achievements. Corinthians can win or lose, but delivery on the field can never be lacking. ‘Let’s play with race and with the heart’, as Fiel sings! I am very happy and honored to have the ‘Termo Zé Maria’ in this great partnership between Corinthians and Brahma. I’m sure everyone will win,” said the former full-back.

José Colagrossi, Corinthians’ superintendent of marketing, communication and innovation, also detailed his impressions of this novelty that will be presented to Timão’s fans.

“The Termo Zé Maria focuses on one of the greatest traits in Corinthians’ DNA: the white race. This delivery on the field has always been part of Corinthians history and will always be a hallmark of the club. More than a sponsorship activation, this action has the objective is to reward the fans through unquestionable demonstrations of what really matters”, said Colagrossi.

Corinthians is race! And that is not negotiated. Term Zé Maria arrived, the new promotion of @BrahmaBeer that rewards the fans if the Faithful decides that Timão played with race.

