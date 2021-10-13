Corinthians discloses related to the game against Fluminense with Willian and without J; see list

On Tuesday night, Corinthians released the list of related players for the match against Fluminense, which takes place this Wednesday, at 9 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena. Coach Sylvinho has 24 options for the duel, which will be valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Outside against Sport because of a thigh discomfort, Willian recovered, returned to training normally and was related to this Wednesday’s match. On the other hand, jo was released from the duel to resolve particular matters.

Roni and Ruan Oliveira, who continue to recover from injuries, were not related to the game. As Danilo Avelar, who is in transition after surgery.

Corinthians is in sixth place with 37 points, after 25 games played. Fluminense, on Wednesday’s rivals, is in ninth place and has 33 points, even with a game less than Timão, in the Brazilian Championship. Remember that Neo Química Arena will have only 30% of its total capacity occupied.

See Corinthians related

goalkeepers : Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli;

: Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli; Sides : Fábio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton;

: Fábio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton; defenders : Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo;

: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo; midfielders : Adson, Araos, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho, Willian and Xavier;

: Adson, Araos, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho, Willian and Xavier; attackers: Gustavo Silva and Róger Guedes.

