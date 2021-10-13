Corinthians draws with Botafogo and bids farewell to Under-20 Brasileirão

Corinthians is eliminated from the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. On the afternoon of Tuesday (12), Timãozinho opened two goals ahead, but took the tie in the second half and was 2-2 with Botafogo playing away from home. The result eliminated coach Diogo Siston’s team in the first phase of the national competition.

After a bad start in the category’s Brasileirão, Corinthians reached the final round of the qualifying round needing a victory and a combination of other results to secure a place in the knockout. The team coached by Diogo Siston went ahead of the scoreboard with goals from Keven and Giovane, but conceded the tie in the final stage with Kauê and Juninho scoring for Botafogo.

With the result, Corinthians finished the classification stage with 27 points in 19 rounds played and failed to stay within the group of the top eight. The team had already been eliminated from the Brazil Cup in the category also in the first phase after being defeated by União ABC, from Mato Grosso do Sul, in a single game.

Now, it’s up to Timãozinho to dispute the São Paulo Sub-20 Championship. The team was guaranteed in the second phase of the state and, next Saturday (16), at 11:00 am (Brasilia time), Diogo Siston’s commanders will visit Velo Clube, in Rio Claro.