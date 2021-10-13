Corinthians draws with Botafogo and is eliminated from the Brazilian Under-20 Championship

Corinthians is eliminated from the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. Away from home, the team drew 2-2 against Botafogo this Tuesday, for the last round of the first phase, and did not qualify for the knockout stage.

Alvinegra team arrived for the match with little chance of qualifying. Despite this, they dominated the first stage and went to the break winning 2-0. In the second half, the hosts were superior and pulled the tie in the final minutes.

With 27 points, Timãozinho ended its participation in 13th position. The eight best placed advanced. It is noteworthy that Diogo Siston’s team is still in the dispute of the Paulista Championship of the category.

Write it down, Faithful! For the state competition, the Under-20 returns to the field next Saturday. At 11am, visit Independente, in Limeira, for the ninth round of the group stage.

lineup

Diogo Siston sent Corinthians to the field for the match with: Alan Gobetti; Léo Mana, João Pedro, Robert Renan and Luis Mandaca; Reginaldo, Keven Vinicius, Riquelme and Cauê; Matheus Araújo and Giovane.

My Timon

The game

First time

Corinthians needed to get the result and it didn’t take long to kick the first ball into the goal, with 15 seconds into the game. Cauê received a pass from Riquelme and risked from a distance with his left leg. The shot went over the goal.

On the second finish, Timão opened the scoring. On minute five, Mancada disarmed the opponent at the entrance to the area and the ball fell to Cauê. The striker found Keven free from marking on the left side and shirt 7 submitted high, with no chance for the goalkeeper.

The first 15 minutes of the match were in full Corinthians domain. The team was smothering the ball out of Botafogo, had speed on the sides and was little threatened in defense.

At 22, Léo Mana took a corner kick in the area and the ball fell to Mandaca. The shirt 5 amended a beautiful kick at first, which deflected in the defense and went over the bar. In another corner, Cauê received the first stick, dominated and submitted low. The goalkeeper defended and took out of the area.

Corinthians reached the second goal at 31. Giovane, Cauê and Mandava played a beautiful team at the entrance to the area. The defensive midfielder received in depth on the left and found shirt 11 free in the area, which he dominated and submitted over the goalkeeper.

The remainder of the first half continued to be led by Timão. The owners of the house could not overcome the strong marking.

At 45, Robert Renan launched himself on the attack. The defender took off from his own defense area, played with Giovane and infiltrated the hole in the defense of Botafogo. From the left, he hit cross and the kick went close to the crossbar.

Second time

The second half started more balanced. The first arrival was from Botafogo, at six minutes, with Kauê risking from outside the area and Alan Gobetti grabbing.

At nine, again from outside the area, Vitinho took a risk and also stopped in the Corinthians goalkeeper.

Timão only reached 14. Reginaldo crossed in the area and found Cauê at the far post. Free, the attacker kicked first and hit the net from the outside.

At 18, Botafogo reached the attack and Matheus Nascimento would have been in the face of the goal if he wasn’t knocked down by João Pedro with a cart. The referee awarded a penalty and Juninho converted, reducing the difference.

The home team followed under heavy pressure. Corinthians, which was superior in the first half, could not repeat the performance and mainly erred in the accuracy of the passes.

Botafogo’s insistence paid off in the 43rd minute. Kauê hit a nice kick from outside and tied the game.

Botafogo 2 x 2 Corinthians technical sheet

Competition: Brazilian Under-20 Championship

Local: Trops Athlete Training Center, Niteri, RJ

Date: October 12, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 3:15 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Grazianni Maciel Rocha

Assistants: Thayse Marques Fonseca and Fabiana Nobrega Pitta

Goals: Kau and Juninho (Botafogo); Keven Vinicius, Giovane (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Pedro Lucas and Juninho (Botafogo); Lo Mana, Joo Pedro, Daniel Marcos and Guilherme Biro (Corinthians)

BOTAFOGO: Igor Gabriel; Luro, Carlos, Pedro Lucas (Ryan) and Kau; Reydson, Enio and Rai (Daniel); Matheus Nascimento, Juninho (Everton) and Vitinho (Riquelme).

Technician: Ricardo Resende

CORINTHIANS: Alan Gobetti; Lo Mana (Daniel Marcos), Joo Pedro, Robert Renan and Luis Mandaca; Reginaldo, Keven Vinicius (Guilherme Biro), Riquelme (Reifit) and Cau (Vitor); Matheus Arajo (Felipe Augusto) and Giovane (Richard).

Technician: Diogo Siston

