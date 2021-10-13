Corinthians ends preparations to catch Fluminense; see likely lineup

Corinthians ended on Tuesday afternoon the preparatory training for the game against Fluminense. At CT Joaquim Grava, Sylvinho commanded the last activity of the group and defined the list of related ones.

With plenty of rain, the athletes went to Fields 1 and 2 to warm up. Afterwards, they participated in a collective activity in a small field. The storm was such that the players and the coaching staff left the open part of the CT, due to the lightning, and went inside.

The rain gave a break and training continued. After the collective, Sylvinho promoted a tactical activity focused on Fluminense. In the end, the squad practiced offensive and defensive dead balls and some athletes even did complementary work with assistants Doriva and Alex Meschini.

Joe was released from training to resolve private matters. The striker was also unlisted for Wednesday’s game. Midfielders Giuliano and Renato Augusto trained normally. In the second, the pair performed load control.

Timão enters the field at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena. The match is valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. A likely starting team has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Gabriel Pereira and Willian; Roger Guedes.

My Timon

See more at: Corinthians Training, CT Joaquim Grava and Corinthians x Fluminense.