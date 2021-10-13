Corinthians lineup: Willian returns, and Jô is released to solve personal problems | corinthians

Corinthians finalized on Tuesday afternoon the preparation for the duel against Fluminense, Wednesday, at 9 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão.

Willian, who embezzled the team against Sport due to muscle pain, is confirmed back in the list of related and should start the match as a starter. On the other hand, forward Jô was released to solve particular problems and is out of the match.

Willian in action at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians

The Timão must have Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Willian, Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes.

In this Tuesday’s activity, coach Sylvinho led a collective training session on a reduced field. But work had to be stopped due to heavy rain. Later, however, the sun came out, and the coach gave a tactical job, also taking the opportunity to improve set pieces.

See the list of related:

Goalkeepers: Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli

Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton

Fábio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo Midfielders: Adson, Araos, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho, Willian and Xavier

Adson, Araos, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho, Willian and Xavier Attackers: Gustavo Mosquito and Roger Guedes

Sérgio Xavier analyzes Corinthians X Fluminense, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship

