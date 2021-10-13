Corinthians x Fluminense: Probable squads, refereeing, embezzlement and more

After two consecutive stumbles at home, Fluminense tries to rehabilitate in the Brazilian Championship against a complicated opponent. At 9 pm, he faces Corinthians, at the Neo Química Arena, for the 26th round of the competition. With 33 points, the Tricolor is in ninth place in Brasileirão. The opponent has 37 and is sixth.

For the match soon, coach Marcão will have a serious embezzlement. It’s about Fred. The attacker suffered a cleft in the little toe of his left foot and will stop indefinitely. Another important absence is Luccas Claro, suspended with three yellow cards. In attack Bobabilla will replace the captain. The vacancy in the defense is with David Braz.

In Corinthians, coach Sylvinho will have the return of midfielder Willian, spared in the previous match, against Sport, due to muscle discomfort. On the other hand, striker Jô was released to solve particular problems. Flu’s opponent is also looking for recovery at the Brazilian Nationals, as he comes from a defeat.

Check out all the match information:

CORINTHIANS X FLUMINENSE

Local: Neo Química Arena, São Paulo (SP)

Date/time: 10/13/2021, at 9 pm (GMT)

Arbitration: Marielson Alves Silva (BA), assisted by Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (Fifa-BA) and Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira (BA)

Streaming: Premiere

* O NETFLU does audio-interactive broadcast on YouTube

** You can also follow our broadcast through Facebook or Twitch

CORINTHIANS: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira, Willian and Róger Guedes. Technician: Sylvinho.

Embezzlement: Roni and Ruan Oliveira, injured; Jo, released to solve particular problems.

Hanging: Cássio, Cantillo, Marquinhos, João Victor and Fábio Santos.

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Danilo Barcelos; André, Nonato and Yago; Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and Bobadilla. Technician: Bookmark.

Embezzlement: Fred, Goose and Hudson, injured.

Hanging: Nino and Nonato.