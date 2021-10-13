Corinthians x Fluminense: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

It will be the second match with the presence of the Timon fans in Itaquera. Once again, as in the victory against Bahia, the stadium will be able to receive only 30% of its capacity.

In sixth place, Corinthians is coming off a 1-0 loss to Sport, in Recife, which interrupted a streak of ten unbeaten games and prevented the team from entering the G-4.

Fluminense comes from two stumbling blocks at home – a draw with Atlético-GO and a loss to Fortaleza -, which made the team stay in ninth position.

Streaming: the Premiere airs the match for all of Brazil, with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Casagrande and Ledio Carmona.

Real time: O ge follows all the moves of the game, with exclusive videos. Click here to follow.

Corinthians – Coach: Sylvinho

Corinthians has at its disposal half Willian, who did not travel to Recife in the last round due to muscle discomfort in the adductor muscle of his left thigh. Jô, on the other hand, was released from training on Tuesday and Wednesday’s game to resolve particular problems.

Corinthians’ likely squad includes: Cassio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira, Willian and Róger Guedes.

Hanging: Cássio, Cantillo, Marquinhos, João Victor and Fábio Santos.

Who is out: Roni (ligament sprain of the right knee), Ruan Oliveira (surgical review of the left knee) and Jô (personal problems).

Fluminense – Technician: Marcao

Fluminense has two important absences for tonight’s game. Coach Marcão could no longer count on defender Luccas Claro, suspended for three yellow cards, and also lost forward Fred, with a crack in the little toe of his left foot. They will be replaced, respectively, by David Braz and Bobadilla.

Fluminense’s probable lineup has: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Danilo Barcelos; André, Nonato and Yago; Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and Bobadilla.

Who is out: Fred (left toe cleft), Goose (right arm surgery), Hudson (right knee surgery).

Hanging: Nino and Nonato.

