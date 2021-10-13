Court rules Vatican cannot be prosecuted in case of sexual abuse

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on Tuesday (12) that the Vatican cannot be sued in the courts of Europe because it is a sovereign state. The decision was made in the analysis of a case of survivors of abuse committed by Catholic clergy.

A group of 24 abuse survivors in Belgium, France and the Netherlands tried to sue the Holy See and Catholic Church leaders in Belgian courts from 2011 onwards.

As justified by the European Court of Human Rights, however, the Belgian courts ruled that they had no jurisdiction over the Vatican.

The trial comes as the Catholic Church faces sexual abuse lawsuits, with a growing number of survivors fighting for justice. It was the first European convention case to deal with Holy See immunity, the court said.

Survivors of abuse — who said they were raped by priests when they were children — struggled to enter the Belgian court system before taking the case to the European court in 2017, the ECHR said.

According to the group, the right of access to a court was denied under Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which states that everyone has the right to a fair trial.

The plaintiffs filed a class action in the Court of First Instance in Ghent, Belgium, in July 2011. They claimed that the defendants should be required to pay 10,000 euros (approximately R$64,000) as compensation to each survivor ” due to the Catholic Church’s policy of silence on the issue of sexual abuse”.

In October 2013, however, the Ghent Court refused jurisdiction over the Holy See, the decision said.

On Tuesday, the ECHR ruled by a 6-1 vote, saying the Vatican is a sovereign state that cannot be prosecuted, and that there has been nothing “irrational or arbitrary” in the Belgian courts taking that position.

The court’s decision, however, is not final and any party can request an appeal, known as a “Grand Chamber review,” within three months of the decision.

Historical report on sexual abuse

Last week, a historic report found that France’s Catholic clergy had sexually abused some 216,000 minors over the past seven decades, and that the church prioritized the institution’s protection over victims urged to remain silent.

The number of abused minors rises to about 330,000 including victims of people who were not clergy but had other ties to the Church, such as Catholic schools and youth programs, according to the report.

It is estimated that between 2,900 and 3,200 abusers worked in the French Catholic Church between 1950 and 2020, out of a total of 115,000 priests and other clerics, the report concluded.

The day after its release, Pope Francis called the report “a moment of shame” and urged church leaders to ensure that “similar tragedies” never happen again.

Francisco also assured the sexual abuse survivors of his prayers and said: “I wish to express my sadness and my pain to the victims for the trauma they have suffered and also my shame, our shame, my shame at the church’s long inability to place them at the center of their attentions”.

Allegations of abuse in progress

Although the Church has taken “important steps” to prevent sexual violence in recent years, the report described them as reactive and insufficient, warning that while “these acts of violence were on the decline until the early 1990s, they stopped declining.

Child abuse within the Church is responsible for about 4% of all sexual violence in France, according to Jean-Marc Sauvé, chairman of the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church (CIASE), author of the report.

The pope did not directly address the ongoing abuse allegations in his remarks last Wednesday, with some survivors and advocates saying more action is needed to reform an institution plagued by sexual exploitation that has only to answer to itself.

Anne Barrett Doyle, co-director of BishopAccountability.org, which campaigns for survivors of abuses by Catholic clergy, said Tuesday’s ruling is “an irritating reminder of the Vatican’s impunity, made possible by its status as a sovereign state. . The notions endorsed by the decision, that the Pope is not the head of his bishops and that the Holy See has not authorized the concealment of abuses by bishops, is demonstrably false”.

Doyle added in a statement: “The dual identity of the Church as religion and state allows it to change shape according to the threat it faces in the courts. No other religious institution enjoys the same buffet of legal protections. The result is that the church repeatedly flees from justice and its countless ‘millions of victims suffer”.

Vatican acquits accused of abuse

Last week, a Vatican court acquitted a former altar boy on charges that he sexually abused a fellow student at a seminary located in Vatican City.

Br. Gabriele Martinelli, now 29, was a student at St. Pius X Seminary at the time of the alleged abuses, from 2007 to 2012. Martinelli was accused of molesting a younger student when they were both minors.

In addition to Martinelli, the former rector of the seminary, Father Enrico Radice was also acquitted of the cover-up charges. The trial was the first of its kind to deal with abuses allegedly committed at the Vatican.

St. Pius X Seminary welcomes boys aged 12 to 18 who are considering the priesthood and who are serving Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.

In May, Francis ordered the seminary to find a new home outside the Vatican.

(*This text has been translated. Click here to read the original in English)