CPI gives up listening to Queiroga and will call study coordinator against the ‘Covid kit’

The majority group of Covid’s CPI at the Senate he gave up, this Tuesday (12), of calling again to depose the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who would be the last deponent before the end of the commission’s work. Information is from g1.

Instead, the senators intend to summon Dr. Carlos Carvalho, responsible for coordinating a study with an opinion contrary to the use of the so-called “Covid kit“, with remedies proven to be ineffective against the disease.

The committee must hold an extraordinary session on Friday (15) to vote on the request to summon the doctor. Also according to g1, at least three senators have already talked backstage with the doctor and concluded that his testimony would be more important than Queiroga’s, and that it will serve as a “final sentence” on the prescription of these ineffective remedies against Covid .

Next Monday (18), the senators will hold a hearing with entities that represent the families of victims of Covid-19, which will be the last act of the committee before the presentation and voting of the final report.

