CPI gives up on summoning Queiroga and instead wants to hear the coordinator of a study against the use of the ‘Covid kit’ | Covid’s CPI

The majority group of Covid’s CPI decided on Tuesday (12) to change the schedule for the last days of the commission’s work. The commission’s senators gave up on a new testimony — it would be the third — by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and instead intend to summon physician Carlos Carvalho.

Carvalho is responsible for coordinating a study with an opinion against the use of the so-called “Covid kit” to combat coronavirus. The study would be evaluated by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), but was removed from the agency’s agenda. Promoted by President Jair Bolsonaro throughout the pandemic, the drugs are proven to be ineffective against the disease.

Carvalho’s testimony has not yet been approved. The committee must hold an extraordinary meeting next Friday (15) to vote on the request to summon the doctor.

The president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), defends that the commission listens to Carlos Carvalho

Behind the scenes, at least three CPI senators have already had an informal conversation with Dr. Carlos Carvalho in order to better understand the study’s conclusions on the use of the so-called “Covid kit”.

The assessment was that his testimony will be more important than Queiroga’s and will serve to give a “final sentence” on the prescription of certain drugs to fight the disease.

“From the conversation we had with Dr. Carlos, we believe that his testimony is the most important. It will definitely set a stone on this matter, and he has a very strong stand against chloroquine. Furthermore, his testimony will make public what Conitec has to resolve,” he told the g1 Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP).

Senators also decided to hold a hearing next Monday (18) with entities that represent family members of Covid victims. This will be the last act of the committee before the presentation and voting of the final opinion.

With the change, the CPI schedule becomes:

Physician Carlos Carvalho

Relatives of victims

The decision to hear Carlos Carvalho was taken after Conitec had withdrawn from the agenda, last week, the analysis of the study that advises against the use of the so-called “Covid kit”, composed of drugs such as chloroquine, ivermectin and azithromycin, all of which are ineffective against the disease .

Conitec, an advisory body of the Ministry of Health, has among its attributions the incorporation and exclusion of new drugs in protocols of the Unified Health System (SUS).

Senators who are part of the CPI saw the postponement as a maneuver determined by President Jair Bolsonaro.

The commission’s intention, as Ana Flor’s blog showed, is not to close the work without a scientific position that advises against the use of medication by the SUS.

Regarding the removal of the study from the Conitec agenda, the Ministry of Health informed that the request would have been made by the authors of the analysis, given the emergence of new information on other drugs. The reason for the withdrawal, according to the ministry, is to update the study before it is analyzed by Conitec.

The Conitec study, called “Brazilian Guidelines for Outpatient Drug Treatment of Patients with Covid-19”, has 126 pages and considered data from different national and international bodies, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the Pan American Organization of Health (Opas) and the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB). Australian and German guidelines are also considered.

The opinion says there is “uncertainty” about the benefit of drugs such as ivermectin and nitazoxanide, “not currently being indicated in Covid-19’s outpatient treatment.”

In turn, the report says, “azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine have shown no clinical benefit and therefore should not be used in the outpatient treatment of patients suspected or diagnosed with Covid.”

The document also suggests not using anticoagulants in patients suspected or diagnosed with Covid, considering that “there is no demonstrated benefit with the use of anticoagulants in patients with Covid.