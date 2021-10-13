Creator reveals ideas for season 2

Although the creator of Round 6, Hwang Dong-hyuk, having dispensed with the idea of ​​a second season initially, the thing seems to have changed. In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, the showrunner says he already has ideas for a possible 2nd year of Netflix’s sensation series.

[Spoilers de Round 6 a seguir]

“If you do, it will be on top of Gi-hun’s attempt (Lee Jung-jae) in finding the people who are part of the game, like the man he played with. I think he would try to find him“, he said. “There is also the story of the policeman, whether he is alive or not. But they’re just ideas.”

In Round 6, hundreds of financially troubled citizens are chosen to participate in a sickening survival game where they compete for a cash prize. The creation of Dong-hyuk Hwang count with Jung-jae Lee and Lee Beyung-hyun in the cast, among others, and is available on Netflix.

