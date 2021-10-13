Crespo is 3rd worst among last coaches of São Paulo in Brasileirão

Hernán Crespo is experiencing his most challenging moment since he arrived in São Paulo. Under the command of the coach, Tricolor São Paulo is four points behind the Z4 of the Brazilian Championship and has only one victory in the last 10 games. With the tie with Cuiabá on Monday, the Argentine has the third worst performance among the last 10 coaches of the club in the national competition.

So far, Crespo has 40% success in matches for the Brasileirão, with 6 wins, 12 draws and 7 defeats. Among the last commanders who passed through Morumbi, only André Jardine, in 2018, and Rogério Ceni, in 2017, had lower numbers.

Jardine took over São Paulo at the end of 2018, after the resignation of Diego Aguirre. After three games in charge on an interim basis, the current coach of the Brazilian Under-23 team was made effective. In all, there were five matches, winning one victory, two draws and two defeats, obtaining 33.33% of success.

Ceni also had the same performance, but was ahead of the team in the first 11 commitments of the 2017 Brazilian Championship. There were three wins, two draws and six defeats.

Crespo’s average of goals per game for the Brasileirão is still the worst among the last 10 coaches of São Paulo. There were only 20 goals in 25 matches, an average of 0.8. Jardine also has the same average, with four balls in the net in five games.

São Paulo will return to the field on Thursday to face Ceará, at 7 pm (GMT), at Morumbi. The Tricolor comes from five straight draws.

Check out the numbers of the last 10 coaches from São Paulo for the Brazilian Championship:

Hernan Crespo: 25 games, 6 wins, 12 draws, 7 losses, 20 goals scored, 25 goals conceded, 40% success;

Fernando Diniz: 50 games, 24 wins, 14 draws, 12 defeats, 69 goals scored, 51 goals conceded, 57.33% success;

Head: 21 games, 9 wins, 8 draws, 4 losses, 23 goals scored, 15 goals conceded, 55.55% success rate;

André Jardine: 5 games, 1 win, 2 draws, 2 losses, 2 goals scored, 4 goals conceded, 33.33% success rate;

Diego Aguirre: 33 games, 15 wins, 13 draws, 5 losses, 44 goals scored, 30 goals conceded, 58.58% success rate;

Dorival Junior: 26 games, 10 wins, 9 draws, 7 losses, 36 goals scored, 35 goals conceded, 50% success;

Rogerio Ceni: 11 games, 3 wins, 2 draws, 6 losses, 10 goals scored, 11 goals conceded, 33.3% success;

Ricardo Gomes: 16 games, 5 wins, 5 draws, 6 losses, 16 goals scored, 14 goals conceded, 41.66% success rate;

Edgardo Bauza: 18 games, 6 wins, 5 draws, 7 losses, 19 goals scored, 19 goals conceded, 42.59% success rate;

Pain: 5 games, 2 wins, 1 draw, 2 losses, 8 goals scored, 7 goals conceded, 46.66% success rate.

*Those who commanded São Paulo only on an interim basis were not considered.