Cristiano Ronaldo makes 3 against favorite victim and Portugal depends only on you – 12/10/2021

Luxembourg has now become the country that suffered the most goals in Cristiano Ronaldo’s career. That’s because the striker scored three times in Portugal’s 5-0 rout, in a match valid for the eighth round of the European Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar, and reached nine goals against the opponent.

The triumph leaves the Portuguese with 16 points won, with five victories and one draw. Serbia lead the group with 17 points but have a game in hand. Thus, Portugal depends only on itself to qualify for the Cup. CR7’s team plays Ireland in the next round and ends its participation by welcoming the Serbs. Two draws are enough for Portugal to qualify for the World Cup.

Three penalties worth two

At eight minutes, the referee signaled a penalty for Portugal, who opened the scoring with Cristiano Ronaldo. Five minutes later, the home team took another penalty, in which CR7 sent it into the goalkeeper’s left corner. However, there was an invasion of both teams and the ace had to kick again to again puff the goalkeeper’s nets and leave 2-0 on the scoreboard.

Portugal or Manchester?

With 17 minutes of play, it was already three to zero for the Portuguese, with the goals being scored by Manchester United players. After Ronaldo scored twice, it was Bruno Fernandes’ turn to note his own and make the score even more comfortable for the home team. Cristiano still made another one at the end of the match.

total domain

The game was controlled by the Portuguese throughout the match, as the Luxembourg team could barely reach the opposing area. The two early goals made the situation even more complicated for the visitors.

It was going to be a great goal!

At 22 minutes into the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo was very close to scoring another painting in his career. The Portuguese ace took advantage of Cancelo’s cross, dominated his chest and kicked his bike. The ball just didn’t puff up the nets because goalkeeper Moris made an excellent save and prevented the goal. Interestingly, in the next move, the fourth goal of the Portuguese came with João Palhinha heading.

Balanced only in possession of the ball

The game was totally controlled by the Portuguese team, but in one aspect the two teams were similar. At 40 minutes into the second half, possession of the ball was 52% for Portugal and 48% for Luxembourg, who failed to use this percentage in the chances created in the goal defended by Rui Patrício.