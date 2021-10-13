Cristiano Ronaldo scores 10th hat-trick for Portugal and says: “I promised I would always look for more” | portuguese football

It’s hard for Cristiano Ronaldo not to go through a game without setting a new mark or breaking a record. At 36, the ace scored, on Tuesday, three goals in the rout by Portugal 5 to 0 against Luxembourg and reached the 10th hat-trick for the national team, the 58th of his career. After the match, he celebrated another great performance.

“I had promised that I would always be looking for more and more and more! It is in my DNA and in our DNA, we are never satisfied, we never let our arms down and we will always fight for everything we can achieve! Force Portugal!”, published Ronaldo.

Cristiano reached nine goals against Luxembourg, who is now the biggest victim of the star in games for Portugal. Sweden and Lithuania, with seven conceded goals each, come next. Top scorer of national teams in history, the ace now has 115 goals for his country, six more than the previous record holder, Iranian Ali Daei.

All Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat tricks for Portugal:

Portugal 5 x 0 Luxembourg, 12/10/2021, World Cup qualifiers

Portugal 6 x 0 Lithuania, 11/14/2019, Euro qualifiers

Lithuania 1 x 5 Portugal, 10/09/2019, Euro qualifiers*

Portugal 3 x 1 Suíla, 06/05/2019, League of Nations semifinal

Portugal 3 x 3 Spain, 06/15/2018, World Cup

Portugal 5 x 1 Faroe Islands, 31/08/2017, World Cup qualifiers

Portugal 6 x 0 Andorra, 10/07/2016, World Cup qualifiers*

Armenia 2 x 3 Portugal, 13/06/2015, Euro qualifiers

Sweden 2 x 3 Portugal, 11/19/2013, Cup recap

Northern Ireland 2 x 4 Portugal, 06/09/2013, Cup qualifiers

* Games in which he scored four goals

Portugal reached 16 points and are second in Group A of the European qualifiers with two more games to play. Serbia has 17 points and is the leader, but has only one more commitment in the tournament, against the Portuguese themselves, in the last round.

Fernando Santos’ team returns to the field on November 11, against Ireland, away from home, and then receives Serbia, on the 14th. Only the group leader guarantees classification in the next World Cup. The runner-up goes to a repechage with 11 other teams in the battle for three spots.