Cruzeiro and Botafogo tie in a game that doesn’t help anyone in Serie B – 10/12/2021

A game that was important for both, but Cruzeiro and Botafogo were only 0-0 tonight (12), at Independência stadium, for the 30th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. The match, quite busy, had two different times, since in the first stage there was only Raposa, and in the second half Glorioso managed to equalize the actions.

The tie prevents Botafogo from taking the lead in the competition, still in the hands of Coritiba, and makes Cruzeiro’s dream of access increasingly complicated. Fogão adds another point and reaches 52, while the celestial team reaches 39.

Cruzeiro now faces Avaí, on October 22, at 9:30 pm, at Ressacada, in Florianópolis. Botafogo enters the field on the 20th, against Brusque, at the Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro.

Expectation before the game

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, before the ball rolled, showed all his hope for Cruzeiro’s access. This, even with Fox having at that moment only 0.34% of chances. The coach cited the examples of Flamengo and Fluminense, in 2009, to justify his positive thinking.

12 years ago, Fla was the Brazilian champion after a run in the last six rounds of that year’s Brasileirão. Fluminense, in the last seven rounds, had an incredible streak [seis vitórias e um empate] and escaped relegation, contrary to mathematics itself, which came to point out as 99% right.

Wide domain of the Cruise

Cruzeiro dominated the first half, worked well without the ball, and took away Botafogo’s spaces. The celestial offensive momentum made one stat in particular stand out: submissions. The Fox kicked 14 times, while the Glorioso only once, according to the website Sofascore – specialist in football statistics.

The luck of the cariocas is that the crosshairs’ aim was uncalibrated. Of all the starring team submissions, only three were on goalkeeper Diego Loureiro. Fábio, meanwhile, was unharmed.

Stove Response

Botafogo’s first big chance only happened nine minutes into the second half, with Navarro, who took advantage of a corner kick and headed with danger, forcing Fábio to make a great save.

Enderson Moreira’s team improved and started to scare more at the beginning of the second half, but stopped either in the hands of goalkeeper Fábio or in the strong heavenly marking.

scolding the referee

After the final whistle in the first half, both Cruzeiro and Botafoguenses complained about the work of referee Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim.

“Difficult, a totally biased arbitration. Player not you can’t even talk to an opponent who is already yellow. An unreasonable interpretation, you can’t understand it,” shot Giovanni, from Cruzeiro.

“It becomes redundant to keep talking. Competition is growing a lot, a lot of investment, the referees need to be more prepared”, also criticized Kanu, from Botafogo.

Apito Central praised refereeing

Former referee Sandro Meira Ricci, now refereeing commentator for TV Globo, disagreed with the athletes who complained about the referee.

“Good refereeing. He’s been letting the game go, he’s not afraid of the game, his criteria is good. I don’t see any reason, so far, to complain. It’s fair in marking,” said Ricci.

important message

Botafogo’s uniform brought an important message in the game against Cruzeiro. On the shirt sleeve, the message: “vacine-se” (vaccinate yourself), a campaign by the Rio de Janeiro club with its master sponsor, Estrela Bet, a betting site.

VACCINE YOURSELF Botafogo and @Star Bet are together in this campaign to encourage everyone to complete the immunization cycle! In the next match, against Cruzeiro, we will use the phrase VACCINE?SE on our shirt sleeves. pic.twitter.com/HyNuTILgy6 — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) October 11, 2021

Masked

After being kicked in the face by defender Caetano, in the match against CRB, in the last round, forward Navarro played against Cruzeiro using a mask to protect his face. He is Botafogo’s top scorer with ten goals in the Serie B of Brasileirão.

Unusual

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo fielded forward Vitor Roque in the second half. The player was born in 2005 and made his debut at just 16 years old. In the U-17 Brazilian Championship, Roque, in 12 games, scored 10 goals. In the Minas Gerais Championship, he scored nine goals in five matches.

He, who didn’t like coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo so much, spent only 18 minutes on the field, and then gave way to Keke.

DATASHEET

0 X 0 BOTAFOGO CRUISE

Reason: 30th round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship

Local: Independência Stadium, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date and time: October 12, 2021, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim (AL)

Assistants: Esdras Mariano de Lima Albuquerque (AL) and Brígida Cirilo Ferreira (FIFA/AL)

VAR: José Cláudio Rocha Filho (VAR/FIFA-SP)

Yellow card: Giovanni, Fábio, Eduardo Brock, Adriano (CRU); Joel Carli, Enderson Moreira, Carlinhos (BOT)

Red card: Vanderlei Luxembourg

CRUISE: Fabius; Rômulo, Léo Santos, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano (Marco Antônio), Lucas Ventura and Giovanni (Claudinho); Vitor Leque (Rafael Sobis), Bruno José (Vitor Roque) (Keké) and Thiago. Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg.

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Jonathan Silva (Carlinhos), Joel Carli, Kanu and Jonathan Lemos; Barreto, Pedro Castro; Marco Antônio (Diego Gonçalves), Chay (Luiz Henrique) and Warley (Oyama); Navarro (Rafael Moura). Technician: Enderson Moreira.