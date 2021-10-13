Cruzeiro: Felipão’s agent releases the verb and reveals behind the scenes of the club: ‘There was no food in the concentration’

Felipão’s businessman revealed that the five-time world champion coach even had to take money out of his own pocket to pay for athletes’ tickets

Felipão trained the cruise between October 2020 and January 2021, but only now, after a long period, some background on his passage through Fox came to the fore. In an interview with “Rádio Grenal”, Jorge Machado, the coach’s manager, said that the 72-year-old coach experienced some precarious situations at the Minas Gerais club, including the lack of food for athletes in concentration.

Machado recalled that, with the serious financial crisis that Cruzeiro is going through, the penta coach even had to taking money out of pocket to pay for tickets for players to travel to the games.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“Cruzeiro is totally broken, I’m not afraid to say anything, they didn’t accomplish anything, they lied, it was a lying board, they said they would pay for Felipão and the situation of the squad, but the club was left with late salaries, lack of payment of employees , there was a time when Felipão had to deliver from his own pocket to pay tickets for the players to travel,” the agent began by saying.

In addition to the tickets, the coach also helped the club employees who were not paid wages and were in need.

“Even club employees, lawn mowers, cooks, everyone complained to Felipão about back wages, difficulties that were in the family, [e acabaram] receiving help from Felipão,” he continued.

The agent also revealed that the club’s financial difficulty is so great that it even ran out of food for the athletes in the concentration.

“Late salaries, financial difficulties, lack of hiring because they prevented Cruzeiro due to lack of payments for the processes at FIFA. For you to have an idea, there was a lack of food in the concentration,” he revealed.

Finally, Machado also remembered the departure of the club’s coach, in January this year, and that even there was a desire to stay for the current season. Felipão, however, had already decided that he would not stay.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

“When he freed Cruzeiro from the Third Division, he was called to make a plan for the next year, and Felipão asked for the cap and left. […] The objective was to free Cruzeiro in the first year, that the team was horrible, it made a campaign to reach the G4 and, in the second year, to go up. As he managed to escape from the Third Division way ahead of schedule, the demands started to come,” he concluded.

Right now, Felipão is again free on the market after being fired from the Guild, last weekend, after losing to the saints, in Vila Belmiro, in direct confrontation against relegation in the brazilian.