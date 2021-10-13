Cruzeiro players consider strike because of back wages | cruise

Cruzeiro is going through a serious financial crisis and one of the reflexes is the movement of the players of the main team due to the delay in the payment of salaries. Athletes are considering putting into practice what they have been discussing for a few weeks: a training stoppage.

Despite having partially paid the sheet for the month of September, there are several outstanding debts with athletes. The last two payrolls were not agreed, in addition to vacation values, 13th salary and FGTS. By paying the salaries in installments, it is impossible to specify how much the club owes each player.

Cruzeiro players meet before the game with Botafogo — Photo: Fernando Moreno/Agif

It is worth remembering that in the last year the players made a similar move. Before the match against the West, by Serie B, they refused to concentrate, also due to back wages.

The financial critical moment has consequences in other sectors of the club. Administrative and women’s football employees also have open salaries. The situation in grassroots football, even, made the athletes of the under-20 team refuse to train a day last week.

With the help of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, the charges were temporarily bypassed. The players in the professional group do not hide their dissatisfaction with the financial backlog and complaints directly with the coach are constant.

After the 0-0 draw against Botafogo, Cruzeiro will have nine days of preparation for the next game. The match, valid for the 31st round, will be played against Avaí, in Ressacada. The duel will take place on the 22nd, Friday, at 9:30 pm. Cruzeiro occupies the 11th place in Serie B with 39 points. The team is nine points away from the G-4 and has remote chances of returning to Serie A.