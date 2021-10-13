Cruzeiro x Botafogo: click and watch the match live for the Série B do Brasileirão – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo / Cruzeiro



Cruzeiro welcomes Botafogo this Tuesday (12), at 9:30 pm, at Arena Independência, for the 30th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. With a considerable distance of eight points ahead of Londrina, the first team within the relegation zone, the Raposa is looking for victory to get further and further away from the Z-4 ​​and try to climb the table to reach the G-4, although the difference to Goiás, the first team in the classification group, is also significant (10 points).

Follow the Sport Journey of Itatiaia. Narration by Alberto Rodrigues, comments by Leo Figueiredo, reports by Samuel Venâncio, Rubens Junior and Thiago Reis, analysis of the arbitration with Márcio Rezende de Freitas, duty by Fabrício Calazans, with Domingos Sávio Baião in the analysis of the numbers and the anchoring of João Vitor Cirilo .

Fox’s challenge, parallel to facing the runner-up in Serie B in a good phase, will be to hit the third consecutive victory in the competition, which hasn’t happened since the beginning of the Second Division in 2020.

Cruise x Botafogo

Cruise: Fabio; Rômulo, Léo Santos, Eduardo Brock and Matehus Pereira; Adriano, Lucas Ventura and Giovanni; Felipe Augusto (Bruno José), Vitor Leque and Thiago. Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg.

Botafogo: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu and Carlinhos; Barreto, Oyama and Chay; Marco Antônio, Warley and Navarro. Technician: Enderson Moreira

Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 9:30 pm

Reason: 30th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship

Location: Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Arbitration: Dénis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim, assisted by Esdras Mariano de Lima Albuquerque and Brígida Cirilo Ferreira, all from Alagoas.

VAR: José Cláudio Rocha Filho, from São Paulo.