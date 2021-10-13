Cuba bans demonstration, but organizers hold march for regime change | World

The organizers of a civic march in Cuba called for November 15 announced this Tuesday (12) that they will maintain the call to the streets despite authorities having banned the march. The acts were classified as “a provocation” supported by Washington and seeking regime change on the island.

“On November 15th, our decision will be to march civilly and peacefully for our rights,” the opposition political debate group Archipiélago, organizer of the march, announced on Facebook. “In the face of authoritarianism, we will respond with civility and more civility,” he said, hours after receiving notification about the ban on the march.

On the 11th and 12th of July this year, Cuba was shaken by a wave of unprecedented protests in dozens of cities on the island, which ended with the toll of one dead, dozens of wounded and hundreds of detainees.

In a letter responding to his request to hold the demonstration on November 15, the government had indicated in the morning that “the organizers of the demonstration and their public positions, as well as the ties of some with subversive organizations and agencies financed by the US government, have the clear intention of promoting a change in the political system in Cuba”.

For the Cuban government, the demonstration announced in Havana – and which should also take place in other provinces – constitutes a provocation and is “part of the strategy for regime change”, the authorities said in their response, which highlights the constitutional and “irrevocable” character. of the Cuban socialist system.

The same response was given in six other provinces (Holguín, Cienfuegos, Pinar del Río, Las Tunas, Santa Clara and Guantanamo) where requests were made for authorization for a demonstration “against violence” and for “change”.

Protesters scream “freedom” and “free homeland” at protests in Cuba

In Havana, playwright Yunior García, organizer of the demonstration in the capital and leader of the Archipielago, lamented the accusations of US funding.

“Always, whatever the Cuban does, they will say that they are in command of someone in Washington, as if we Cubans didn’t think, didn’t have brains,” he said. “Any sane Cuban wants changes for the good, any sane Cuban wants more democracy in Cuba, more progress, more freedom, in every way,” he added.

Saily González, organizer of the demonstration in Santa Clara province (centre), said the accusation of US funding “of course is a lie, there is and will never be evidence,” she said, denouncing Internet threats and cuts to various activists.

“It is important to know that in Cuba the government does not allow its civil society to manifest itself,” added Saily in a video broadcast on Facebook.

The Cuban government, which denies the existence of political prisoners in Cuba, considers the opposition illegal, which it accuses of being financed by Washington.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price criticized the ban on the march and urged the Cuban government to respect fundamental rights. “It’s the freedom of expression, it’s the freedom to peacefully assemble that the Cuban government has denied its people,” Price said in Washington.

“We call on the government in Havana to respect the fundamental freedoms and rights of the Cuban people.” He denied that the demands had anything to do with Washington, and said they were due to “unsatisfied desires by the Cuban people for freedom, dignity and prosperity.”

Initially, Archipiélago had called the march for November 20th, but, last Friday (8), he announced the advance of the civic march to the 15th, after the government decided to decree the first date as “National Defense Day” .

“We couldn’t be irresponsible, we don’t want violence, we don’t want the Cubans to stand up to each other and we couldn’t throw the protesters into a clash with an army in the streets, which could react violently,” García said.

The “most sensible thing was to bring the march forward” to the 15th, when Cuba is scheduled to reopen to international tourism. Visitors will be able to walk the streets and Cubans can then exercise their rights, he added.