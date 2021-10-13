Curitiba hopes to vaccinate 121 thousand with a 2nd dose; see who has the right and application locations

Next week, about 121,000 residents of Curitiba who received the first dose gives anti-covid vaccine must return to the points of vaccination to complete the cycle of immunization with the second dose. Applications take place from Wednesday (13).

People vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine between August 15 and 20 will have the second doses in advance. Those vaccinated with Coronavac and Astrazeneca will receive the second dose within the normal application period (schedule below).

Between Wednesday (13) and Friday (15), vaccination will be held in 28 points of the city (list below), for those who have the second scheduled dose. You can also look for vaccination points for those who have already been called to receive the immunization and did not show up on the scheduled date (both for the first and second doses and for the booster dose). This Monday (11), ten points attended the public for immunization.

It is important that those vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer pay attention to the date of the second dose, available in the Saúde Já app. As the availability of doses in stock, the second application has been anticipated. The goal is to comply with the determination of the Ministry of Health to reduce the interval between doses to eight weeks.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) is not sending a message warning of the anticipation of Pfizer vaccines. The date of the second dose of this vaccine has been changed and is in the application, where the consultation must be made (see below how to consult).

SMS reminds that all people who, for some reason, missed the application date of the second dose marked in the application can look for one of the vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle.

How to check the day of the second dose

Through the Health Now app:

1 – Open the application on the cell phone;

2 – Click on “Vaccination Card”;

3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;

4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.

From the site:

1 – Open www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br;

2 – Click on “Vaccination”;

3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;

4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.

What to take

To receive the second dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city, from 8 am to 5 pm, bring an identification document with photo and CPF.

Week schedule for second dose

Second dose of Coronavac:

– October 13th – Vaccinated with the first on September 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th;

– October 14 – Vaccinated with the first on September 19;

– October 15th – Vaccinated with the first on September 20th.

Second dose of AstraZeneca

– October 13 – Vaccinated with the first on July 20 and 21;

– October 14 – Vaccinated with the first on July 22;

– October 15th – There are no appointments.

Second dose of Pfizer

– October 13th – Vaccinated with the first on August 14th and 16th;

– October 14th – Vaccinated with the first on August 17th;

– October 15th – Vaccinated with the first on August 18th, 19th and 20th

Vaccination sites

1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

2 – Avelino Vieira Sport and Leisure Center

Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

3 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n

4 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha

1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street

5 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

6 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

7 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

8 – US Visitation

Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

9 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

10 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

11 – US Salvador Allende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado

12 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

13 – US Bairro Alto

Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

14 – US Santa Efigênia

Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha

15 – US Atuba

Rua Rio Pelotas, 820 – Bairro Alto

16 – US Tarumã

Rua José Veríssimo, 1352 – Bairro Alto

17 – US Branches

Rua Aldo Pinheiro, 60 – Abranches

18 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

19 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

20 – US Oswaldo Cruz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

21 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

22 – US Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans

23 – US Campina do Siqueira

Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira

24 – US Butiatuvinha

Avenida Manoel Ribas, 8640 – Butiatuvinha

25 – US São Braz

Rua Antonio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz

26 – US Santa Quiteria 2

Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria

27 – Vista Alegre Health Unit

Rua Miguel de Lazzari, 51/55 – Pilarzinho

28 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity

Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra