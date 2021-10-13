Curitiba hopes to vaccinate 121 thousand with a 2nd dose; see who has the right and application locations

Next week, about 121,000 residents of Curitiba who received the first dose gives anti-covid vaccine must return to the points of vaccination to complete the cycle of immunization with the second dose. Applications take place from Wednesday (13).
People vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine between August 15 and 20 will have the second doses in advance. Those vaccinated with Coronavac and Astrazeneca will receive the second dose within the normal application period (schedule below).
Between Wednesday (13) and Friday (15), vaccination will be held in 28 points of the city (list below), for those who have the second scheduled dose. You can also look for vaccination points for those who have already been called to receive the immunization and did not show up on the scheduled date (both for the first and second doses and for the booster dose). This Monday (11), ten points attended the public for immunization.
It is important that those vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer pay attention to the date of the second dose, available in the Saúde Já app. As the availability of doses in stock, the second application has been anticipated. The goal is to comply with the determination of the Ministry of Health to reduce the interval between doses to eight weeks.
The Municipal Health Department (SMS) is not sending a message warning of the anticipation of Pfizer vaccines. The date of the second dose of this vaccine has been changed and is in the application, where the consultation must be made (see below how to consult).
SMS reminds that all people who, for some reason, missed the application date of the second dose marked in the application can look for one of the vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle.
How to check the day of the second dose
Through the Health Now app:
1 – Open the application on the cell phone;
2 – Click on “Vaccination Card”;
3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;
4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.
From the site:
1 – Open www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br;
2 – Click on “Vaccination”;
3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;
4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.
What to take
To receive the second dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city, from 8 am to 5 pm, bring an identification document with photo and CPF.
Week schedule for second dose
Second dose of Coronavac:
– October 13th – Vaccinated with the first on September 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th;
– October 14 – Vaccinated with the first on September 19;
– October 15th – Vaccinated with the first on September 20th.
Second dose of AstraZeneca
– October 13 – Vaccinated with the first on July 20 and 21;
– October 14 – Vaccinated with the first on July 22;
– October 15th – There are no appointments.
Second dose of Pfizer
– October 13th – Vaccinated with the first on August 14th and 16th;
– October 14th – Vaccinated with the first on August 17th;
– October 15th – Vaccinated with the first on August 18th, 19th and 20th
Vaccination sites
1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman
Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square
2 – Avelino Vieira Sport and Leisure Center
Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri
3 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara
Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n
4 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha
1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street
5 – CIC People’s Club
Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700
6 – US Parigot de Souza
Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado
7 – US Pines
Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade
8 – US Visitation
Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão
9 – US Vila Feliz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World
10 – US Camargo
Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru
11 – US Salvador Allende
Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado
12 – US Vila Diana
Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches
13 – US Bairro Alto
Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto
14 – US Santa Efigênia
Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha
15 – US Atuba
Rua Rio Pelotas, 820 – Bairro Alto
16 – US Tarumã
Rua José Veríssimo, 1352 – Bairro Alto
17 – US Branches
Rua Aldo Pinheiro, 60 – Abranches
18 – US Jardim Paranaense
Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão
19 – Uberaba US
Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba
20 – US Oswaldo Cruz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City
21 – US Aurora
500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World
22 – US Orleans
Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans
23 – US Campina do Siqueira
Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira
24 – US Butiatuvinha
Avenida Manoel Ribas, 8640 – Butiatuvinha
25 – US São Braz
Rua Antonio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz
26 – US Santa Quiteria 2
Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria
27 – Vista Alegre Health Unit
Rua Miguel de Lazzari, 51/55 – Pilarzinho
28 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity
Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra