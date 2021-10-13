“D-Day” for vaccination of children in Belo Horizonte next Saturday (16/10) – General

The vaccination campaign for the public up to 14 years old continues until October 29 in the city (photo: PBH/Disclosure)

The next Saturday (16/10) is the day of mobilization to update the vaccination booklet for children and adolescents aged 0 to 14 years in Belo Horizonte. The application of vaccines will be carried out in all health centers in the capital, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Attention! There is no longer an obligation to wait a period of 14 days to take immunizations against COVID-19 and against flu. Therefore, the teenager could even get both vaccines on the same day – which will not be possible because the city will suspend the application against the coronavirus on Saturday.

The campaign aims to increase vaccine coverage, reducing the incidence and contributing to the control and eradication of vaccine-preventable diseases for this public.

Vaccines will be available for BCG, rotavirus, meningococcus C, pneumococcal 10, hepatitis B, pentavalent, inactivated polio, oral polio, meningo C, yellow fever, hepatitis A, DTP, chickenpox, meningococcus ACWY, HPV, viral triple, adult double, triple adult bacterial and flu.

Those responsible must take the vaccination booklet to check the applied doses and update the vaccination situation. Vaccines will be applied according to the assessment of the situation of each child and adolescent.

The campaign runs until October 29 in the city. The addresses and hours of operation of the units for immunization can be verified in the





City Hall portal



.

The use of masks is mandatory for entry into the health units. For children up to two years old, protection is not required.