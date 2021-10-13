Daughter of Grazi Massafera and Cauã appears as a bridesmaid at the actor’s wedding

The daughter of actors Grazi Massafera and Cauã Reymond enchanted her by appearing as a bridesmaid at his wedding

the actors’ daughter Grazi Massafera and Cauã Reymond made her first appearance as a bridesmaid at her father’s wedding to her stepmother, nutritionist Mariana Goldfarb. Cauã and Mariana got married two and a half years ago in Ibitipoca, Minas Gerais, in a ceremony in the midst of nature. And his daughter with Grazi, nine-year-old Sofia, was the bridesmaid of the ceremony.

At the time, Mariana Goldfarb and Cauã Reymond did not release images of the wedding. And as time went by they showed only a few photos of the celebration, but none had yet been shared of the girl Sofia as a bridesmaid.

But now, Cauã showed Sofia’s first photo as a bridesmaid at her wedding. In the beautiful record, the actor appeared in a light blue suit and the girl Sofia wore a white dress and a light pink ribbon bow.

By showing the record with your daughter with Grazi Massafera, the actor declared to the little girl saying: “There is no greater love”. In front of the beautiful photo, Mariana declared to her husband and stepdaughter saying: “I love you!”. Many famous people also praised the father and daughter photo. “There really isn’t a Cauã”, commented the actor Luiz Fernando Guimarães, who is the father of two children.

And journalist Claudio Mello commented: “Congratulations, beautiful daughter of mine”. Actor Julio Rocha also said: “There really is no greater love! Happy Children’s Day to your beautiful princess”. And actress Ana Beatriz Nogueira commented: “How beautiful!”.

Internet users were also just praise for Cauã Reymond and his daughter with Grazi Massafera like a flower girl. “How beautiful! And how much love in this photo!”, commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “What love! Too beautiful and how they look!”.

One netizen commented: “This photo at his wedding is so beautiful! I loved it!”. And another internet user also said: “It’s great to have a loving father, how much I miss mine”. A netizen also said: “Very chic and beautiful both at the wedding!”

