× Photo: Geraldo Magela/Senate Agency

the senator Jorge Kajuru (We can) said the the antagonist what David Alcolumbre made it clear to him that the non-scheduling of the Saturday André Mendonça in the CCJ of the Senate is a retaliation for Jair Bolsonaro.

“David told me we need to show that Bolsonaro doesn’t run the Senate”, stated Kajuru (photo).

The senator from Amapá still resents the president of the Republic for not having had more space in the government after he left the command of the Senate. Alcolumbre presides over the CCJ, where nominees to the STF must be questioned. Mendonça was nominated exactly three months ago.

“I even agree with Davi that we need to show Bolsonaro that he doesn’t rule here. But it’s too obvious that Davi’s rehearsed move is to wreck the name of André Mendonça and put Augusto Aras in contention”, commented Kajuru.

Aras was returned to Attorney General’s Office for another two years of management, but he could, yes, resign from the position and be appointed to the STF, if the plan really was that.

the government senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB), which should run for the government of Maranhão in 2022 with the support of Bolsonaro, told this site that Alcolumbre “has the obligation to tell Brazil why it is doing this (not on the basis of André Mendonça’s hearing)”.

“Everyone needs to know, especially senators”, he said.

“Alcolumbre demotes the Senate to its own stature, acting solely for personal and non-republican interests.”