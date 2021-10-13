day has promise of show in the country and Sthe sniffing Bil

Today is farm training day in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), and pedestrians are feeling the pressure! The hot seat was the big topic this afternoon. Farmer Rico Melquiades has already defined his target and promised to give a real “show” during the dynamic.

We know that pedestrians get very… intimate during their stay at the farm, which ends up yielding unusual scenes. Sthefane, for example, sniffed a pawn’s butt. The intention was to check if he had farted.

See what happened today in “The Farm”:

The farm is coming

Pedestrians are connected in the field and, since early, are speculating about who will go to the hot seat. Dynho and Victor believe they are in the crosshairs of the other participants.

“The guys had to vote for the girls [Dayane e Aline] today because if they get the most votes, they will pull us,” said Pecoraro.

Dayane, on the other hand, made a request to the farmer Rico. In case there is a tie between her and Aline Mineiro, the girl wants to go to the farm.

“If it’s a tie, don’t put her on the farm, for God’s sake. If I was two, I have a chance to return to the third one and we don’t know about it,” he said.

how to win the mother-in-law

Valentina Francavilla, Tati Quebra Barraco and Victor Pecoraro talked about family and marriage in. Tati recalled her relationship with her mother-in-law and told how she won the heart of her husband’s mother.

“My mother-in-law is deceased, she must be about five or six months old. But I only got her when I called her attention [do meu marido]. I said: ‘Who do you think you’re talking to? You’re talking to your mother! Speak up!’ Then I got a pedestal.”

BBB souvenirs

“Big Brother Brasil 21” (TV Globo) has been the subject of the program. Arcrebiano, a former participant, commented today on his time in the global reality show.

Bil said Projota owes an apology to his family after attacking him in a game of contention: “He has to apologize to my family after I left there. [do BBB]. But then I didn’t even talk to him, either.”

The pawn also stated that he was grabbed by Karol Conká and that authorities tried to join the program to defend him from the singer: “Brother, I wanted to join the judge, judge, everything. My advisor told me. To defend me.”

He said he wanted to get away from Karol and said that he declined an invitation for the documentary about her: “”I just want her away from me. They even called me for her documentary, I said: ‘I’m not even going to die'”.

The farmer is promising to put on a show

Rico Melquiades promises to bring a lot of entertainment to the fourth formation in the field. In the kitchen with Aline Mineiro, Victor Pecoraro, Valentina Francavilla and Dayane Mello, the comedian rehearsed his speech for tonight.

Brazil, today ends a reign with class. Wait. I started with class and will finish with class. Silent wins!

The current farmer also defined his nomination for tonight: Gui Araujo. He even explained why: “I’m rancid.”

Day opined on pedestrians

Dayane Mello told Rico Melquiades about his disagreements with MC Gui and Victor Pecoraro. “Since yesterday he’s been trying to talk to me, but for me that kind of person is not worth anything anymore. It hurt me a lot,” said Day of MC Gui. The peon also said that Victor is a “manipulator”.

The model criticized Erika Schneider, the last one eliminated from the program, for having nominated Mussunzinho as a farmer. “She could still be here. She was dumb.”

Tiago Piquilo, on the other hand, received praise from the worker: “Brazil is in need of people like that too, you know? With education? Then if there were 5 people in here like Tiago. Wow, it would be incredible.”

looking for the culprit

This afternoon, Sthefane Matos and Arcrebiano staged an unusual scene. In the treehouse, the influencer sniffed the pawn’s butt to see if he had fart.

Let me sniff your ass there. sthephane

Valentina is worried about Aline

Valentina Francavilla met with Tiago Piquilo and MC Gui to plan the formation of the garden that will take place tonight. The girl is worried about Aline Mineiro and wants to save the actress from the hot seat.

Valentina talked to the pawns, who already have a strategy in place for the “one left” dynamic, but they refused to change it to help Aline.