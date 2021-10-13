Denmark beats Austria and guarantees a spot at the World Cup

Denmark secured their qualification for the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday by beating Austria 1-0. With a goal by Joakim Maehle, the Danes opened a gap of seven points to Scotland, qualifying for the great competition of selections.

Danish attack

During the first stage of the confrontation, the Danes managed to attack and create more opportunities for danger than the Austrians. There were two finishes on goal by Denmark, but both were prevented by goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

Defense

While the Danes attacked and created good chances for danger during the first half, Austria failed to do the same. There were only two submissions for the visitors, one out and the other blocked by the opponent.







Denmark beat Austria in the Qualifiers (Photo: LISELOTTE SABROE / RITZAU SCANPIX / AFP) Photo: Throw!

Classification goal

At the start of the second stage, Denmark went on the attack again to score a goal. With eight minutes of the ball rolling towards the end of the clash, the Danes managed to be effective with a goal by Joakim Maehle after an assist from Thomas Delaney.

warm game

After Maehle’s goal, the game remained very calm, with neither team creating effective chances to attack. There were few submissions for both sides and, finally, the score was maintained. With the victory, Denmark secured their place in the World Cup.

Sequence

The Danes take the field on November 12, at 4:45 pm (GMT), to face the Faroe Islands. Austria acts on the same day and at the same time against Israel.