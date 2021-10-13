Denmark beats Austria to secure a spot at the 2022 World Cup – 12/10/2021

Denmark maintained 100% qualifying in the Qualifiers and stamped their passport to Qatar. With a goal by Maehle, the Danes beat Austria 1-0 at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen and confirmed their presence at the next World Cup.

Scotland and Israel compete for a spot in Group F in the repechage. The Israelis beat Moldova 2-0, while the Scots, runners-up in the group, beat the Faroe Islands 1-0.

In addition to Denmark, two other countries have already secured their place in the Cup: Qatar, which will host the World Cup, and Germany.

Denmark takes the initiative

The hosts sought the game more and were more efficient than their opponents, who didn’t threaten Schmeichel. With more initiative, the Danes had more ball, generated more chances and hovered around Bachmann’s area.

It was close!

After a free kick, Hinteregger went up high and, from the penalty spot, headed a ball that passed close to the goalkeeper’s crossbar. Schmeichel. This was one of the few chances created by the visitors.

Denmark keeps a record

Without conceding a goal again, the Danes continue without being knocked out in the qualifiers. The Nordics scored 27 times and didn’t concede a single goal.

Friendly games

With the spot in hand, the Danes still face Faroe Islands and Scotland, in matches valid for the Qualifiers.

One more on the account

With the classification, Denmark will play its 6th World Cup. The best campaign to date was in 1998, when the team was beaten by Brazil in the quarterfinals.

DATASHEET:

DENMARK X AUSTRIA

Date and time: 10/12/2021, at 3:45 pm (Brasilia)

Local: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen (DIN)

Goals: Maehle, 8 minutes into the second half

Yellow cards: Wass (DIN); Trimmel, Sabitzer (AUT)

Red cards: –

DENMARK

Schmeichel, Christensen, Kjaer and Vestergaard; Wass (Noorgard), Delaney (Jensen), Hojbjerg and Maehle; Hojbjerg, Norgaard and Delaney; Skov Olsen (Larsen), Poulsen and Damsgaard (Dolberg). Technician: Jan Anderson

AUSTRIA

Bachmann; trimmel, Ilsanker (onisiwo), posch, Hinteregger and Alaba; Sabitzer, Grillitsch; Laimer (Kainz), Grull (Gregoritsch); Kara (Schaub). Technician: franc O