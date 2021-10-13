Deputies point to Cemig’s ‘scandals’ and ‘rigging’ in favor of the New – Policy

For Professor Cleiton (PSB), there are indications that the state-owned company has been treated as a private company and equipped by the party and the government (photo: Guilherme Bergamini/ALMG – 6/18/21)

Minas Gerais state parliamentarians defend the extension, until just before the end-of-year recess, of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), which is investigating the management of the Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig). In the Legislative Assembly, the assessment is that there are still many topics to be examined. For now, the deputies are leaning on contracts without a bidding process signed by the state-owned company. Elements that link the company’s management to the Novo party, run by governor Romeu Zema, are also on the agenda. Issues such as the sale of shares in subsidiaries of the electricity company will still be debated.

The list of contracts exempted from bidding analyzed by the CPI is headed by the agreement with IBM, a technology multinational. Cemig closed a R$1.1 billion deal for services such as the control of the call center that provides support to consumers. The pact, however, was made official shortly after the state-owned company broke an agreement with Audac, which had won the competition to control the telephone service. IBM passed on this AeC task, which had participated – and lost – in the nail won by Audac. AeC owned by Cssio Azevedo, former member of Zema’s secretariat. In August, the State of Minas showed that, taking advantage of a prerogative present in the law that governs state-owned companies, Cemig activated, without a bidding process, companies that recruit executives in the market. There are four contracts that, together, exceed R$1 million.

The number of agreements entered into without competition draws the attention of Professor Cleiton (PSB), vice president and sub-rapporteur of the CPI. “This clearly demonstrates the favoring of certain firms and law firms with very strong links with members of Novo and the current board,” he says. “It is very clear that a state-owned company is being treated as a private company. The scandals are huge”, he asserts.

The “package” of agreements with executive recruiters involves the transfer of R$170,000 to the Exec, responsible for conducting the process of choosing Reynaldo Passanezi as CEO of Cemig. The leader took office in January of last year. In November 2019, when the state-owned company was looking for companies that could capture names in the market, the first proposal sent by Exec was addressed to a director of Novo in Minas Gerais. Exec, which has affiliated members of the legend, assisted in choosing state secretaries.

The link between people from Novo and the intricacies of Passanezi’s team demonstrate, to the other sub-reporter of the CPI, Beatriz Cerqueira (PT), what she calls the “rigging” of the light company by Zema’s legend. “The use of a public company to fulfill interests related to the governor’s party. It has already been duly proven”, he protests.

Governmentist Z Guilherme (PP) defends the process that culminated in the choice of the current president of energy. “Any party that wins the election will help to govern. of politics. In Minas, the winner was the Novo”, he maintains. “In all other governments, all appointments were political. Zema could nominate anyone he wanted, but he tried to find a person in the market who understood the market”.

The sale of shares in Cemig related companies also intrigues the deputies. They want to investigate the sale of the state’s stake in Light, an electricity company headquartered in the state of Rio de Janeiro. Another point that draws attention is the request for judicial reorganization by Renova, which works with renewable energies, and has the mining company as the owner of its largest share.

The privatization of public companies, such as Cemig, was the banner of Zema’s campaign. The state Constitution determines that sales must be authorized by popular plebiscite. To dispense with the referendum, the law would need to be changed – which can only happen with the announcement of the Legislative. “Considering that the governor was unable to form a majority in the Assembly to change the legislation and manage to carry out a quick privatization without popular consultation, in my opinion, he changed his tactics. He began, within the management of the company, to dehydrate it, mischaracterize its social role and use it as a rigging of parties and party interests”, says Beatriz Cerqueira.

For Z Guilherme, the CPI does not attack the correct points. He believes that issues linked to previous governments need to be cleared up. “Several investments, back then, diverted money from within Cemig and took resources from Minas Gerais”. Before reaching the subsidiaries, however, lawmakers want to approach the hiring of outsourced contractors, who provide services such as garbage collection.

In addition to the CPI, Cemig is the target of an investigation by the Ministry of Public Affairs of Minas Gerais (MPMG) on alleged corruption in the company’s purchasing and supply sector. National water problems also plague. The last day’s edition of the “Official Gazette of the State” made official the hiring, by the state-owned company, of Giusti, which works with corporate communication and crisis management.

Closed in September of this year, the pact lasts for six months, at a cost of R$ 420,000 and will also be explored by deputies. According to the contract, awarded by EM, the consultancy was called for “advisory services specialized in corporate communication and crisis prevention/management”. Professor Cleiton intends to propose to his colleagues the summoning of the owner of Giusti. “This agreement raised the suspicion of the deputies that a media training company was hired to prepare the deponents who are going to the CPI”, he explains.

Sought by the report, Cemig denied that Giusti was hired to prepare the deponents. According to the state-owned company, the company works in “advice on image management”. Giusti also refuted the idea of ​​providing media training services. “In the scope of the contract, there is no provision for media training work”, is read in an excerpt from the consultancy’s statement.

