Despite promises, the world will not achieve neutrality of emissions in 2050 – 10/13/2021

In a report that notes the scale of the environmental crisis that the planet is experiencing, the International Energy Agency points out that governments will not be able to meet the goal of neutralizing global carbon emissions by 2050 and that they will be 60% below their goal if there is no radical change in the attitude of leaders, companies and society

The report, published on Wednesday, serves as a milestone for the Climate Summit (COP26) which, in November in Glasgow, will bring together governments from around the world so that an agreement can be reached in order to reduce emissions.

At the current rate of falling emissions and based on promises announced by countries in recent months, carbon emissions would decrease by only 40% by the year 2050.

For the agency, the world is moving “very slowly to put global emissions in a sustained decline towards neutrality”.

“The world’s extremely encouraging clean energy push is facing the stubborn reality of fossil fuels in our energy systems,” said Fatih Birol, the executive director of the IEA.

“Governments need to address this at COP26, giving a clear and unmistakable signal that they are committed to rapidly scaling the clean and resilient technologies of the future,” he said.

To change the course and allow for an industrial revolution that will allow achieving this goal, the IEA estimates that investments of US$4 trillion will be needed by 2030.

The problem, according to the agency, is that governments are using the billionaire economic recovery packages to once again finance the use of coal. Despite the drop in emissions in 2020, the year 2021 is expected to see the second largest increase in CO2 emissions in history.

For the agency, the G-20 meeting in Rome at the end of the month and the Cop26 in November should serve for the main leaders of the world to assume more ambitious plans, but also for the rich countries to make the money transfers promised to the most countries. poor.

Of the $4 trillion needed to enable the ecological transition, the IEA estimates that 70% must go to developing markets.

In the Brazilian case, emissions increased from 411 tons of C02 in 2010 to 442 in 2019. In 2020, there was a drop to 421 tons. But the government promises to reach the target of 356 tons in 2030 and 189 tons in 2050.