Diego Alves returns against Juventude; Diego follows out

Away from the game against Fortaleza due to an edema in his foot, Diego Alves worked normally at Ninho do Urubu and returned to the starting lineup. Rubro-negro will face Youth tomorrow (13), at 7pm, for the Brazilian Nationals.

The goalkeeper, who took a stomp and stayed out of the duel at Castelão, managed to put on his boots, something he hadn’t been able to do since the accident. In the days after the foot problem, shirt 1 could only wear shoes with a larger number, which was decisive for his veto in Ceará. Defender Gustavo Henrique, cured of an edema in his thigh, should be available.

In recovery from an edema in the calf, midfielder Diego is still out of Flamengo’s team. In today’s activity (12), the shirt 10 still trained separately and is in transition.

Striker Bruno Henrique was diagnosed with a lesion in the adductor muscle of the left thigh and is still out. The shirt 27 has already started the treatment. The return period is estimated between two and three weeks.

The other big concern at the moment is Arrascaeta. Cut after suffering a strain in the Uruguay team’s game, the shirt 14 starts today (11) his recovery, but the case is not exactly simple. Fla estimates that the player can spend up to three weeks out of combat. The athlete has already started the work. David Luiz has not yet recovered from a thigh injury and is not ready to return.