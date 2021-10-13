Diego Alves sends a message to Flamengo fans on the eve of the game against Juventude – Flamengo

PHOTO: ALEXANDRE VIDAL / FLAMENGO

Embezzled in the last two rounds of the Brasileirão, Diego Alves is recovered and should return to the field in the game against Juventude, on Wednesday (13), at Maracanã. On the eve of the match, on Tuesday (12), the goalkeeper confirmed his return and sent a message to the Red-Black Nation.

“Working! Tomorrow is day!”, wrote Diego Alves on his official Twitter account.

SEE PUBLICATION:

The goalkeeper traveled with the delegation to the away matches, against Bragantino and Fortaleza, but did not take the field. At first, shirt 1 had the flu and, because of that, he left the team. Later, the club claimed that Diego felt severe pain in his foot and was unable to act.

However, the archer trained normally this week and the trend is that he will return to the starting lineup on Wednesday (13), against Juventude. In addition to Diego Alves, Gustavo Henrique is also recovered from a muscle injury and is available for the duel.

On the other hand, Renato still has seven important embezzlements. Gabigol, Everton Ribeiro and Isla, in the selections of Brazil and Chile, are confirmed absences. David Luiz, Diego Ribas and Bruno Henrique, injured, are also out. Vitinho, in turn, received a third yellow card against Fortaleza and is automatically suspended.

Flamengo x Juventude will be played at 19:00 (GMT), with Premiere FC showing. However, Coluna do Fla brings the most red-black transmission on the internet, via YouTube. Rafa Penido commands the narration, accompanied by commentator Tulio Rodrigues.