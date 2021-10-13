Digital influencer gets angry and accuses Virgínia Fonseca of plagiarism

Andreza Chimenes, a digital influencer known as Japa Chimenes, appeared very angry through Stories on Instagram. The content creator, who already has more than 1 million followers, was involved in a controversy with influencer Virginia Fonseca, wife of the singer Joe Felipe. She accuses the blonde of plagiarism after the blogger publicizes the creation of a podcast with her friend Camila Loures.

“I’m shaking with nervousness. Before I start recording this here, I want to say that I’m a big fan of Virginia and Camila Loures. I’m a big fan! But my friend Lud, it’s been two months since she made a podcast, it’s called PodCats. I came up with this name, it’s been two months since she made it. You can look! Now Virginia and Camila Loures are going to launch a podcast with that name”, shot Japa Chimenes on his Instagram.

“It already has that name, right? If you can tag them to review this name because it already exists. It’s okay that Lud is my friend and it’s just beginning. I was the first person to record with her, it’s not an international podcast, full of fancy stuff, because Lud is starting. I’m very upset about it”, finished Japa Chimenes on the name of Virginia Fonseca and Camila Loures’ new podcast. the episodes of PodCats, featuring Lud Brilha, are now available on YouTube.

Who announced the news was Virginia Fonseca this Tuesday (12). According to Zé Felipe’s wife, PodCats opens October 25th and her friends are very excited: “Coming here to talk to you about our project, we are very happy to announce to you the beginning of our podcast. Get ready, it’s going to be really cool, lots of entertainment, lots of cool conversation, a project that was born with a lot of love and that we’re going to deliver with great gratitude”.

Continues after advertising

“Gratitude for where you made us go and gratitude to all the guests who will be with us in this beautiful project! It’s us guys, 2021 is ours and let’s go up, God in front and us side by side. Who do you want over there?”, concluded Virginia Fonseca about her partnership with Camila Loures. Loures and Fonseca also shared the news in a YouTube video. The friends met during the trip of the countryman’s wife through Europe, promising to name the new project.

So far, both have not commented on the accusation of plagiarism and the name of the podcast. During the conversation with Camila, Virginia Fonseca made an introduction and told how she met her friend: “This is yours, mine, our channel! In this video we will reveal our project, hyper mega bombastic. We met in person at your house [Loures], in a summer project. You called me and I went”.

Before traveling to Paris, Virginia Fonseca claimed to have been mistreated by an employee of her airline: “We arrived to check in, a very rude woman, very rude. I’ve never seen a woman so rude in my life, she started yelling at us, saying that Maria Alice’s ticket wasn’t issued. Since it was, and then she couldn’t find it and she started screaming, screaming a lot, saying that we were going to miss the flight and that later she wouldn’t be responsible”.

“When he went to see, the woman next door, a more polite girl, found Maria Alice’s note and, after all, she was the one who was wrong and we had to run away so as not to miss the flight. Like 9:58 now, the flight left at 10:00. Things are all happening with the 4-month-old. First the suitcase we lost. Now, the woman who didn’t find Maria’s ticket”, finished Virginia Fonseca, venting about the trip.