Disney+ Reboot Wins First Trailer

Called Home Sweet Home Alone, the film will follow another child having to face burglars

the reboot of They forgot me fur Disney+ won its first trailer. The movie, which is called Home Sweet Home Alone in the original language, it follows the same premise as the 1990 classic.

The new feature follows a boy named Max (Archie Yates, in jojo rabbit), who has to fend off two burglars after being left behind at home when his family goes away on holiday.

Check out the trailer below:

Although the trailer shows the surname McAllister, equal to the protagonist lived by Macaulay Culkin, the new film has no direct connection with the originals.

In addition to Archie Yates as the protagonist, the cast features Ellie Kemper (The Office, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2) like burglars.

the direction of Home Sweet Home Alone it’s from Dan Mazer, known for writing the scripts for the two films in the franchise Borat. Still without a national title, the debut of the reboot takes place in November 12th in the catalog of Disney+.

Enjoy and see where the actors from the original movie are They forgot me: