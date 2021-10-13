1

Douglas Reis/JC images A professional at the Bauru State Hospital, Christiano Roberto Barros praises the work of his colleagues at the hospital and asks that categories not be forgotten

“Doctor, don’t let me die. Doctor, I have two children, I can’t die now. Doctor, I’m getting married, I’m starting life, please help me, don’t let me die. Doctor, my grandson is waiting for me at House”. These sentences are not of effect. They are real and were heard frequently over 18 months by the cardiologist Christiano Roberto Barros, who works in the ICU of the State Hospital of Bauru, a reference for the treatment of Covid-19.

After a year and a half, with the requests still latent in his mind, he posted on his social networks an emotional account of the battles he faced during this period. “We live this daily for 18 months. Eighteen, scared, but we keep going,” he points out. Now, with the cooling of the pandemic and given the recent drop in the number of cases and deaths, a context that brought relief and hope, especially to professionals who face the front line in hospitals, Barros highlighted the commitment and bravery of the Health teams against the illness.

“Today, the numbers show that practically the worst is over. We are kind of in a state of grace, still incredulous with everything that happened, but happy to have reached the end”, says the doctor. In the text published last weekend, he also emphasized the suffering of families who lost their loved ones to the disease.

“Sometimes, more than one from the same family. Losses that words will never be able to describe such pain. But this text is to publicly thank everyone, and there were several, who were by my side and by the side of so many who lived an intense battle in this pandemic. Yes, it was a daily battle, without truce, in which daily life consumed what is most noble in human beings, which is their hope”, he emphasizes.

FEAR AND PAIN

Barros, who has worked at the HE since 2003, tells of having experienced constant fear, physical and mental fatigue, in addition to experiencing a feeling of impotence in many serious situations. In the message, the cardiologist also thanks all the professionals.

“Medical colleagues who donated from the beginning, even without knowing if they would be affected by the disease and how they would fare, still remained dedicated and committed. To the nurses who, daily, suffered and were exposed as never before, but who never stopped caring. To the physiotherapists who multiplied and were certainly able, with the entire team, to save several lives. To the technicians and assistants who, despite everything that involved care, unfolded in endless shifts and were always there. To the cleaning team, who always with a smile played a fundamental role in the pre- and post-reception preparation of our patients. To the pharmacy, which was involved in equalizing the endless demand for medications, so that everyone had the best care. To nutrition, which daily added knowledge to our visits. we could rehabilitate our patients who were hospitalized for 30, 60, 90 days. To psychology and social services, which approached us with family members and tried to give a little of humanity to such an inhuman situation,” he says.

Barros concludes by saying that the professionals in question do not want to be labeled as heroes, but as humans, who fought against the disease with the weapons they had. And it asks that there be, at least, recognition of the importance of these categories for Health.

“I’m not talking about policies, but I would like from the bottom of my heart, that we, health professionals, were not forgotten and that we could be recognized by our governments, that we had our demands, at least, analyzed. Anyway, there are so many (demands I just ask that, with the end of the pandemic, don’t forget, as we never wanted to be heroes, but neither are we the villains. We are human and we fight with the weapons we had and with great faith and courage. May the days of joy come …”, concludes the doctor.