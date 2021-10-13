Doctor explains if you should be concerned about the Pfizer vaccine

There is little doubt now – study after study, in real life and in laboratories, in the United States and elsewhere – that people’s immunity starts to decline a few months after the two-dose series of vaccine is completed. to do against Covid-19.

Although administering two doses of the vaccine creates a strong immune response that reduces the risk of serious illness by more than 90%, protection against milder, asymptomatic infections gradually diminishes.

Immunity decreases? Doctor clears up doubts about Pfizer vaccine

Therefore, Pfizer has applied for and received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US health regulatory agency, to add boosters for people who received the vaccination more than six months ago.

“It’s not like all of a sudden you’re completely susceptible, like you were before you got vaccinated,” added Falsey, who is helping to conduct clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines.

“The vaccines are all working very well – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – for serious illnesses,” Falsey told CNN. “Now, that doesn’t mean we can’t get to a point where we really need people to be boosted up to prevent more serious illnesses. But in fact, most invasive infections are colds, perhaps flu-like illnesses – not the scary illnesses we faced before. So my main message is: don’t panic. You’ll be fine”.

That didn’t stop the Americans from crowding in for reinforcements. Last week, there were more people receiving the booster dose than records of first dose given on the same day against Covid-19 in the country.