Doctor who lost more than 100 patients to Covid gives scary testimony about denial

“ANDu want to see another doctor. I do not believe in you.” The sentence was said by a patient with Covid-19 to the doctor Matthew Trunsky, pulmonologist and director of palliative care at Beaumont Health Hospital, Michigan, USA. Not vaccinated, he did not accept that he had the disease.

This was neither the first nor the last time Trunsky heard something like that. Over the course of more than a year and a half of the pandemic, he has lost count of the people he has seen die. Now, with the immunization campaign underway, he is tired of seeing hospitals re-filled with people who refused to get the vaccine.

After another exhausting day of work, the doctor decided to let off steam on his Facebook account. The post with eight sentences from different denial patients went viral and was shared more than two thousand times. In it, Trunsky cites several of the absurdities he heard from those who believe neither in the pandemic nor in vaccination.

“You’re wrong, I’m healthy, I don’t have Covid. I am fine“, said the patient who was struggling to survive.

“I demand ivermectin or you’ll have to talk to my lawyers“, roared a second victim of Covid-19. “I demand chloroquine!”

At another time, Trunsky also heard from a patient that he didn’t care what the doctor said, he would leave the hospital anyway. “That’s your choice, but you’ll die before you get to the car.“, answered.

When one of his inmates said that he would rather die than get the vaccine, Trunsky was quite honest and direct in his response: “Maybe you have what you want.“

At the beginning of the pandemic, the doctor took about four hours a day to call relatives of people hospitalized with Covid. In many situations, he was the one who had to break the news of the death of one of them.

On one such occasion, he called a patient’s daughter to tell her that her father had died. The woman replied that at that very moment she was burying her mother.

Vaccination is taking slow steps in the country

Despite the large supply of vaccine in the United States, the percentage of the population fully vaccinated in the country is still almost 57%. Intention surveys show a frightening fact: nearly 20% of Americans do not intend to get vaccinated.

“I didn’t get the vaccine because my son said it would kill me“, confessed a patient in serious condition. “She was there, struggling to survive, when in fact it was her son’s advice that was killing her.” lamented Trusnky.

“We are physically tired – as a whole, myself included, and we are emotionally exhausted. I don’t think a week goes by that I don’t see someone die“, he told the “Washington Post”.

According to the doctor, denial patients have different reasons for not having the vaccine. Some, even about to die, continue to believe they made the right decision.

Of the eight patients cited by Trunsky in his Facebook post, six died. One of the survivors is still in serious condition.











“I would never feel comfortable recommending the vaccine to my family and friends.“, said a woman whose husband died from Covid.

According to a Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation survey, about 6 out of 10 health care professionals say the stress of the pandemic has harmed their mental health.

At the same time that he is outraged at the anger these denial patients feel at health professionals who are just trying to save lives, Trusnsky tries to be positive.

“Of course the answer was that they had been vaccinated, but they didn’t and are now angry at the medical community for their failure. But the (vaccination) numbers are increasing. get vaccinated“, he wrote.











