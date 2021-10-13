Doctor’s lawyer reports backstage at Prevent Senior: ‘You’ve lived long enough’

In an interview with UOL, the lawyer Bruna Morato, which represents 12 doctors who worked for the Prevent Senior and that denounce the conduct adopted by the company in the treatment of its Covid-19 during the pandemic, she reveals that she heard more absurd phrases within the company in addition to the “death is also high”, which she exposed in a statement to Covid’s CPI at the Senate.

In her testimony to the commission, she revealed that doctors reported that the company guided those who had been hospitalized for about two weeks by reducing the amount of oxygen, leading to their death and freeing beds in their hospitals. The health plan denies the complaints.

To UOL, the lawyer reports that she heard from doctors that justifications were common, such as: patients are already elderly and have lived a lot or that their families would not be able to find out what really happened.

“I often heard the expression ‘it’s not worth the investment’ when dealing with very elderly patients. Invest in a traditional treatment, which would be intubation and monitoring of this patient. ‘You’ve lived long enough’ was another very sad expression I heard as well. Or ‘the family will never find out,’” said the lawyer.

She claims that a set of evidence that includes messages and demonstrates this behavior by some professionals has already been forwarded to the authorities.

Prevent Senior is accused of pressuring doctors to prescribe ineffective drugs against Covid-19 and for concealing patient deaths from the disease.

The Commission is investigating the relationship between the health plan and the so-called “parallel office” at the Palácio de Planalto, which had doctors who defended the “Covid kit”, with ineffective drugs for the disease, such as hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

This group served as adviser to President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) for measures to be taken by the government during the pandemic, and would function alongside the Ministry of Health.

