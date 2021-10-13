Dollar comes out of lows and surpasses R$5.54 with market eyeing US monetary policy By Reuters



By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Left the session lows and hovered around 5.54 reais this Wednesday, with US monetary policy in focus after stronger-than-expected US inflation data and ahead of last Federal Reserve meeting.

At 10:35, the dollar advanced 0.02%, to 5.5395 reais on sale, after reaching the maximum of 5.5476 reais on the day. The traded on B3 (SA:) gained 0.10%, at 5.5605 reais.

Overseas, against a basket of strong pairs fell 0.2%, reducing losses recorded before 9:30 am (Eastern time), when the US Department of Labor reported that the consumer price index rose 0.4% in the month last year, advancing 5.4% in the 12 months to September.

The reading came above the expectations of economists consulted by Reuters, who projected a 0.3% increase in the consumer price index.

“Today’s data still suggests pressured inflation,” said Artur Lula Motta, from BTG Pactual’s strategy and macro research team, in a post on Twitter, noting that the markets have raised their stakes on rising prices in the United States in the third quarter of 2022.

US interest futures now suggest traders see a 90% chance of rising borrowing costs by September 2022.

and , two of the real’s main emerging rivals, also dampened their gains against the dollar after the release of the data.

The reading comes after a major government report last Friday showed they were created in the US only last month, a reading well below expectations.

“Although some analysts consider the (US) data to be showing mixed behavior, our assessment is that, at least so far, they support the beginning of the Fed’s reduction in asset purchases,” they said in a statement. analysts at Genial Investimentos.

The prospect of an imminent reversal of the measures that supported global financial markets during the pandemic crisis and the anticipation of bets on higher interest rates in the US — as inflation continues to rise — tends to benefit the US currency, a since it can redirect resources to the United States, a country considered a safe option for investments.

In the last session, on Monday, the dollar in cash rose 0.42%, to 5.5384 reais, maximum since April 20 (5.5486).

So far in October, the US currency has already risen 1.5% against the real. In relation to this year’s low, of 4.9062 reais, reached on June 24, the dollar has accumulated an increase of almost 13%.

In addition to international factors boosting the dollar, investors point to domestic political and fiscal uncertainties as factors that explain the depreciation of the Brazilian currency to current levels, as well as the perception that the Central Bank has not been fighting the local with the necessary aggressiveness.

The rate is currently at 6.25% per year, after an increase of 1 percentage point at the last meeting of the autarchy. Before the monetary policy meeting in September, some traders even priced an increase of up to 1.5 points.

The Director of Economic Policy at the Central Bank, Fabio Kanczuk, said on Wednesday that the adjustment of 1 point in the Selic signaled by the BC for the monetary tightening cycle is not a commitment and may change depending on conditions, citing a change as a risk. very large in the tax regime.