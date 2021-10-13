Dollar operates at a high and reaches R$ 5.56 | Economy

The dollar operates once again on high this Wednesday (13), on the return of the holiday, after having reached the highest rate since April on Monday. The focus of investors is US monetary policy, after stronger-than-expected US inflation data and ahead of the minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting.

At 1:40 pm, the US currency rose 0.20%, sold at R$ 5.5476. At the maximum of the day so far, it reached R$ 5.5635. See more quotes

On Monday, the dollar closed up 0.39% at R$ 5.5366 – the highest rate since April 20 (R$ 5.5563). With the result, it started to accumulate advance of 1.67% in the month and 6.74% in the year.

In this trading session, the Central Bank offers up to 14 thousand traditional exchange rate swap contracts maturing in June and September 2022. The autarchy will also carry out traditional swap auctions for the rollover of up to 15 thousand contracts maturing in June and September 2022.

In the US, inflation rose sharply in September and are expected to rise further in the coming months amid rising energy costs. The consumer price index rose 0.4% last month, after rising 0.3% in August. In the 12 months through September, the index increased 5.4%, after increasing 5.3% in August compared to the previous year.

The day will also feature the release of the minutes of the last Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) meeting.

In China, better-than-expected domestic trade data eased fears of an economic slowdown fueled by an energy crisis and Evergrande’s indebtedness. Exports jumped 28.1% in September over the previous year, against an increase of 25.6% in August.

In energy markets, oil prices are operating at a slight decline, bringing relief to business, after reports suggested that nuclear talks with Iran could resume later this week.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto are in Washington, where they participate in the G-20 and International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings in Washington.

In Brazil, the rise in prices is also a reason for caution. Analysts raised estimates for this year’s Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) from 8.51% to 8.59%, according to the latest Central Bank Focus survey. For the GDP (Gross Domestic Product), economists expect anp5.04% growth for 2021. For 2022, the market reduced the forecast of an increase from 1.57% to 1.54%.