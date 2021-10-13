Dolores has a premonition as Pilar bleeds from a bullet · TV News

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will have a bad feeling in In Times of the Emperor. Unaware that Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) was hit by a bullet fired by Borges (Danilo Dal Farra), the young woman will feel unwell, will cross herself and ask for death to be shown on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Gabriela Medvedovski’s character will fall victim to a stray bullet during a chase between the police officer, Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues) and Jamil (Blaise Musipere). The bad character will have left the casino with a good amount of money, but will be stolen by the two rebels and will start a war in the streets of Rio de Janeiro.

Without imagining the danger that the first doctor in Brazil will go through, Eudoro’s youngest (José Dumont) will feel bad when she is with Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) on this wednesday (13) . “Death pass, I am strong”, she will shoot, making the sign of the cross. Scared, the boy will ask what Dolores is feeling.

“A bad thing, but it must be nonsense of mine”, will explain the shy girl, who will say goodbye to her friend and go into the house. Later, she will discover that her sister has been shot, will despair and will be prevented from visiting her by Tonico (Alexandre Nero).

The villain in the plot of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão will treat the woman like an animal and lock her in her room to prevent the two from meeting. He will even threaten to chain you to a table. “My wife doesn’t get along with a bitch”, will conclude the deputy.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#78 – Pilar Goes From Hell to Heaven in In Times of the Emperor!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.